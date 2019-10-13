Cowboys vs. Jets: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Sam Darnold's return to action
Come in and catch all the action in a matchup that is one of the more rare in the NFL
This isn't a fight you've seen often, and that's why it's one you should tune in to watch this week. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets are two of the most longstanding organizations in NFL history, but have only squared off against each other a total of 11 times.
The Cowboys own the series record with a 7-4 edge, but the Jets have won three of the last five and are looking to pull an upset against America's Team. Once again, it'll be the Cowboys entering as favorites. Considering they've dropped their last two games and struggled against the run mightily in their Week 5 loss to running back Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers, it doesn't bode well that they'll now face All-Pro halfback Le'Veon Bell, and with quarterback Sam Darnold back at the reins.
The problem for the Jets are the likely absences of tight end Chris Herndon and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley -- two voids the Cowboys intend to exploit. And considering the latter also boasts the No. 1 offense in the NFL, a Mosley-less defense will have both hands full against Dak Prescott and his stable of elite weapons, although there's still concern about the health of offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'El Collins, along with star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.
This could be one of the best games this week, so stay in tune with all the action in our live blog below!
How to watch
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
