Cowboys vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 3 game

Cowboys are finally in rhythm offensively at the end of the first quarter. Back to back big play completions from Dak Prescott to tight end Jake Ferguson (24 yards) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (18 yards) give Dallas first and goal at the Ravens' nine.
ARLINGTON, Texas -- We are underway with Sunday afternoon's showdown between the 0-2 Baltimore Ravens and the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys, a Week 3 matchup that will showcase some early season desperation.
Both teams are looking to rebound from Week 2 embarrassments. The Ravens choked away a 23-13 fourth quarter lead against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, giving them their 11th loss when ahead by seven or more points in the fourth quarter since the beginning of the decade in 2020. No other team in the league has more than seven such defeats in the 2020's, and the Ravens' 11th such stumbles are the most by any team in a five-year span in the play-by-play data tracking era, since 1991.
The Cowboys, not to be outdone, lost their second home game in a row while allowing 44 or more points with their 2023 NFC Wild Card round defeat against the Green Bay Packers (48-32) and their Week 2 humiliation against the New Orleans Saints (44-19). These two home losses in succession give them the distinction of being the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to surrender 44 or more points in back-to-back home games.
Dallas is 10-1 in their last 11 games after a loss, and quarterback Dak Prescott's 116.4 passer rating in games after a defeat since 2021 is the NFL's best over the last three years. Baltimore's two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost four consecutive starts either when he was in college at Louisville or in the NFL with the Ravens. Between his team's AFC Championship game defeat and their 0-2 start in 2024, that streak is in jeopardy.
Which team will secure a crucial victory? Stay tuned to this live blow below for all the key updates for this matchup from AT&T Stadium!
Where to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Channel: Fox | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Ravens -1; O/U 47.5
Derrick Henry plunges into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. Two drives, two rushing touchdowns for Baltimore. One by Lamar Jackson and now one by Henry. Baltimore leads 14-3 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.
Brandon Aubrey's 65-yard field goal is now the longest made field goal in Dallas Cowboys history. The previous record of 63 yards was set by Brandon Maher. Aubrey has made an NFL record 14 of his first 14 kicks from 50 yards or longer.
Prescott goes down for a sack with Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy dragging him down. Brandon Aubrey on for 65-yard field goal. Drains it. 7-3 Ravens with 6:33 left in the quarter.
Dak Prescott attempted to squeeze one of his patented over the middle throws to tight end Jake Ferguson, but he got lucky it wasn't intercepted.
Ravens rushing on their opening drive touchdown: four carries for 41 yards and a touchdown for a yards per carry average of 10.3. Not ideal.
Ravens reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson takes a designed quarterback run an easy nine yards for a touchdown. He waltzed into the end zone to give Baltimore an early 7-0 with 9:36 left in the first quarter.
Now running back Justice Hill breaks free for 17 yards. After Micah Parsons called out teammates a week ago, the same "effort" he was unhappy about remains.
Lamar Jackson take a read-option keeper 12 yards for his first run of the day. It could be another long day for the Dallas run defense.
Cowboys can't overcome multiple penalties, and they will punt after two first downs. No score, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will take over on their own 29 after the Dallas punt.
Baltimore kicks away Cowboys Pro Bowl returner KaVontae Turpin, so safety Juanyeh Thomas fields the kick. Turpin gets called for a holding penalty, so Thomas' nice return gets pulled back to their own 15 to start the game.
The Cowboys win the toss, and Dallas nickel corner Israel Mukuamu says "Give us the f'in ball baby!" Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense will start with the football against the Ravens.
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown appeared as a starter on the jumbotron today. He had 39 defensive defensive snaps against the Browns but only 17 against the Saints. He'll be more in the base defense today in an effort to chase Lamar Jackson.
The Cowboys feel comfortable with 2023 All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey kicking 70-yard field goals. He has the record for the most made field goals 50 yards or deeper to start a career at 13 for 13. Here's how he does and what Aubrey thinks his true range is.
Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons called out his defensive teammates' collective effort ahead of facing the All-Pro Ravens backfield of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Here is where things stand with the Dallas defense entering this critical Week 3 matchup.
Dallas needs quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to get back to their 2023 groove in 2024. Here's how they are shaking off the rust from Lamb's contract holdout and why Prescott thinks they are close. Fortunately for them, the Ravens allowed the most passing yards per game, 257.0, through the first two weeks of 2024.
Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was Dallas' No. 2 leader in catches and receiving yards behind only CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott explained how crucial his presence is after the loss against the Saints.
"Everywhere," Prescott said postgame on Sunday when asked where Ferguson was missed. "I guess you can say that those young tight ends [Schoonmaker and undrafted rookie Brevyn Spann-Ford] did a good job. Simply, they did a good job. As I've said throughout the week, Jake's more than just a tight end on Sunday. He's an aggressor. He brings a physical nature to this group. He's got a mentality that other guys feed off of, that's very contagious, but those other guys did play well. They did their job and stepped up. The made some plays, but [the game] just got away from us."
What the Cowboys really need is to simply get their passing game looking like it did in 2023 when Prescott led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the NFL with 135 catches. Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson returning from his bone brusie/MCL sprain he suffered in Week 1 at the Browns will help. He was held out of their Week 2 game against the Saints, but Ferguson was a full practice participant on Friday and didn't have a game status. He's playing ball.
The Dallas Cowboys hope to get their running back committee of undrafted veteran Rico Dowdle, a late-career Ezekiel Elliott and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn more than the 36 carries they have received through two weeks in order to better evaluate what they have at the position. So far, it hasn't been great. Their ground attack averages 85 yards per game (26th in the NFL) and 3.7 yards per game (26th in the NFL). Unfortunately for them, the Ravens have been the NFL's stingiest run defense through two weeks, allowing 49.5 rushing yards per game.
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing 44-19 home opener defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, and fortunately for Dallas, no quarterback has been better in the next game after a loss than Dak Prescott since 2021.
Dak Prescott Following a Loss, Since 2021
Comp pct 74%
Pass YPG 292.8
TD-INT 26-5
Passer rtg 116.4 <<
>> Best in NFL in span
Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (back) and 2024 first-round pick rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion) are both active today against the Cowboys.
No surprises with the Dallas Cowboys' inactives today. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) is back, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) will play despite missing a couple practices early in the week.
Lamar Jackson's record in first games at new stadiums is ahead of some of the NFL's best quarterbacks ever.
Best Record in 1st Career NFL Start at Stadium, Since 1970 Including Playoffs (Min. 15 Starts)
W-L Win Pct
Lamar Jackson << 24-4 .857
Joe Montana 24-6 .800
Patrick Mahomes 25-7 .781
Tom Brady 33-12 .733
>> 1st start at AT&T Stadium on Sunday
Lamar Jackson is making his first career start at AT&T Stadium. He has a 24-4 record in his first career start at a stadium including playoffs, which is the best such record since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger among those with at least 15 starts.
Here are the current stadiums he hasn't started at yet:
- Soldier Field (Bears)
- US Bank Stadium (Vikings)
- Lambeau Field (Packers)
- Bank of America Stadium (Panthers)
- AT&T Stadium (Cowboys, will start today)
Despite starting 0-2, the Ravens are leading the NFL in total yards per game on offense this season entering Week 3 (417.5). Baltimore is the first 0-2 team to lead the league in total offense through Week 2 since the 1994 New England Patriots. They have the fourth-best total yards differential (+222) by an 0-2 team in the Super Bowl era.
The Ravens, who had the NFL's best regular season record in 2023 at 13-4 are looking to avoid only the second 0-3 start in franchise history (2015). Only three teams have won the Super Bowl after an 0-2 start: the 1993 Dallas Cowboys, the 2001 New England Patriots and the 2007 New York Giants.
Reigning NFL MVP and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has lost three consecutive starts dating to last season's AFC Championship game, and he will look to avoid losing four in a row for the first time in either his college or pro football career.
The Dallas Cowboys are 10-1 in their last 11 games following a loss, and quarterback Dak Prescott's 116.4 passer rating in games after a loss since 2021, when he returned from his gruesome season-ending ankle injury he suffered in 2020, is the best in the NFL in that span.
Cowboys' last 11 games following a loss
W-L
10-1
PPG
31.7
PPG Allowed
16.5
PPG Differential
+15.3
-
