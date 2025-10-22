The Miami Dolphins lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a gruesome leg injury four weeks ago, and now, the team will be without its top tight end for at least the next four games. The Dolphins placed Darren Waller on injured reserve Wednesday due to the pectoral injury suffered in Week 7 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins signed tight end Greg Dulcich to the active roster from the practice squad. The former third-round pick of the Denver Broncos has caught 41 passes for 464 yards and two touchdowns in 21 career games played.

Waller has a team-high four touchdown catches on the season -- and he's done his damage in just four games after coming out of retirement. In his first appearance as a Dolphin in Week 4 vs. the New York Jets, Waller caught three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns. He followed it up with a five-catch, 78-yard performance against the Carolina Panthers with another touchdown. He caught touchdowns in three straight games before being held without a catch vs. Cleveland.

The Dolphins traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in the offseason for the rights to Waller, plus a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick. However, Waller missed the first three games of the season due to a hip injury.

Miami's offense has struggled this year to say the least. In the 31-6 loss to the Browns, the Dolphins offense recorded 219 total yards, converted just 1 of 13 third downs and lost the turnover battle 4-0. Tua Tagovailoa became the first quarterback to throw three interceptions in two straight games since Philip Rivers in 2019.

Up next for Miami are the 3-3 Falcons in Atlanta.