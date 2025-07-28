The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense took a hit to start off the second week of training camp, as the Tampa Bay Times reported that rookie pass rusher David Walker suffered a torn ACL and would miss the entire 2025 season.

The Central Arkansas product was selected by the Bucs in the fourth round with the No. 121 overall pick after being named the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year. In 2024, Walker racked up 62 tackles, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He recorded 31 sacks in three seasons for the Bears and drew comparisons to Brandon Graham as a prospect.

Walker, who stands at 6-foot-1, 263 pounds, became a draft crush of many due to his impressive film, his seemingly deep arsenal of pass-rushing moves and his versatility along the defensive line. CBS Sports even graded the selection of Walker an "A-."

With Walker now out for the year, it opens the door for some of the other young pass rushers on the Buccaneers to receive more reps, such as Chris Braswell and Jose Ramirez. Free-agent addition Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby are expected to be Tampa Bay's starting pass rushers when the Buccaneers take the field against the Falcons in Atlanta Week 1.