Derrick Henry explains why he refused to enter game to break Titans touchdown record

Titans running back Derrick Henry had a record-setting night against the Jaguars on Thursday that could have been even bigger, but he turned down the chance to break another record during the fourth quarter of Tennessee's 30-9 win.

With just under nine minutes to play in the game, the Titans drove down to the Jaguars' 1-yard line. At that point, Henry already had four touchdowns in the game and one more score would have set the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a game. The fans at Nissan Stadium, who clearly wanted to see him break the record, started to chant his name. However, instead of Henry, the Titans sent out Dion Lewis, who came up empty on two attempts from the 1-yard line.

As it turns out, the plan WAS for Henry to be in the game on those two plays. Titans coach Mike Vrabel apparently wanted Henry in there, Henry just decided not to go in.

After Lewis got stopped for no gain on first-and-goal, Vrabel actually went over to Henry to try and find out why his running back was refusing to enter the game. Neither guy looked too happy after the brief conversation.

Not even Mike Vrabel could talk Derrick Henry into entering the game for a shot at a record-breaking touchdown. Fox/NFL Game Pass

During a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Erin Andrew, Henry explained why he didn't want to enter the game at that point. Basically, the running back said he wanted to share the wealth with his good friend, Lewis.

"We both gotta eat," Henry said. "I want to see him get a touchdown. I got four. I just care about my teammates, I want to see him get a touchdown. We work so hard throughout the week. It's that relationship we have. I want to see everybody eat. Records come and go."

Andrews then asked Henry if he was aware of the fact that a fifth touchdown would have set a franchise record.

"I didn't, [but] if I did, I still would have let him go in," Henry said. "In the end, look, we're like family. I want to see him get a touchdown. We're teammates, that's what teammates do."

That's a pretty classy response from a guy who had a chance to put himself in the Titans' record book. Of course, Henry did eventually get one crack at the end zone on that drive, but he was stopped for no gain on a third-and-goal play from the 1-yard line.

In the end, Henry finished with four rushing touchdowns, which means he's now tied with Earl Campbell and Lorenzo White for the team's single-game record for rushing touchdowns. With one more score, Henry would have had the record to himself and also tied the franchise record for most total touchdowns in a game (Billy Cannon scored three on the ground and also had two receiving touchdowns in a 1961 game).

Although Henry didn't get the touchdown record, he did break Chris Johnson's franchise record for rushing yards with 238. The Titans running back also became the second player in NFL history to score on a 99-yard run. Basically, it was a huge night for Henry and you can relive all of his highlights in the video below or you can click here and read our amazing takeaways from the game.