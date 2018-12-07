Derrick Henry explains why he refused to enter game to break Titans touchdown record
The Titans running back had a classy reason for sitting out a few plays in the fourth quarter
Titans running back Derrick Henry had a record-setting night against the Jaguars on Thursday that could have been even bigger, but he turned down the chance to break another record during the fourth quarter of Tennessee's 30-9 win.
With just under nine minutes to play in the game, the Titans drove down to the Jaguars' 1-yard line. At that point, Henry already had four touchdowns in the game and one more score would have set the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a game. The fans at Nissan Stadium, who clearly wanted to see him break the record, started to chant his name. However, instead of Henry, the Titans sent out Dion Lewis, who came up empty on two attempts from the 1-yard line.
As it turns out, the plan WAS for Henry to be in the game on those two plays. Titans coach Mike Vrabel apparently wanted Henry in there, Henry just decided not to go in.
After Lewis got stopped for no gain on first-and-goal, Vrabel actually went over to Henry to try and find out why his running back was refusing to enter the game. Neither guy looked too happy after the brief conversation.
During a postgame interview with Fox Sports' Erin Andrew, Henry explained why he didn't want to enter the game at that point. Basically, the running back said he wanted to share the wealth with his good friend, Lewis.
"We both gotta eat," Henry said. "I want to see him get a touchdown. I got four. I just care about my teammates, I want to see him get a touchdown. We work so hard throughout the week. It's that relationship we have. I want to see everybody eat. Records come and go."
Andrews then asked Henry if he was aware of the fact that a fifth touchdown would have set a franchise record.
"I didn't, [but] if I did, I still would have let him go in," Henry said. "In the end, look, we're like family. I want to see him get a touchdown. We're teammates, that's what teammates do."
That's a pretty classy response from a guy who had a chance to put himself in the Titans' record book. Of course, Henry did eventually get one crack at the end zone on that drive, but he was stopped for no gain on a third-and-goal play from the 1-yard line.
In the end, Henry finished with four rushing touchdowns, which means he's now tied with Earl Campbell and Lorenzo White for the team's single-game record for rushing touchdowns. With one more score, Henry would have had the record to himself and also tied the franchise record for most total touchdowns in a game (Billy Cannon scored three on the ground and also had two receiving touchdowns in a 1961 game).
Although Henry didn't get the touchdown record, he did break Chris Johnson's franchise record for rushing yards with 238. The Titans running back also became the second player in NFL history to score on a 99-yard run. Basically, it was a huge night for Henry and you can relive all of his highlights in the video below or you can click here and read our amazing takeaways from the game.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL odds, Week 14 picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 14 DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Pick Six: Week 14 NFL picks vs. spread
Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson to predict every single game on this weekend's...
-
Payton regrets fourth downs vs. Cowboys
The Saints failed from the one yard line and ultimately lost by three
-
Kareem Hunt removed from Madden game
The former Chiefs running back has been taken out of the popular football game
-
NFL Week 14 Vegas expert picks, bets
R.J. White went deep in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years