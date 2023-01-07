The Miami Dolphins will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Miami needs a win and a New England loss to clinch the final wild card spot in the AFC this weekend. New York has been eliminated from playoff contention after losing five straight games.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 3-point favorite, while the over/under is set at 37.

Dolphins vs. Jets spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins vs. Jets over/under: 37 points

Dolphins vs. Jets money line: Miami -180, New York +152

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami should easily be the more motivated team in Sunday's matchup, as the Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Buffalo is a solid favorite against New England in the other crucial showdown as far as the AFC standings are concerned, so Miami will feel good about its chances of making the playoffs with a win.

The Dolphins have lost each of their last four games by one possession, but they are facing an easier opponent this week. Miami has major concerns at quarterback with third-stringer Skylar Thompson set to start, but the Jets are in a shaky spot there too with Joe Flacco starting, so that edge should be mitigated. New York is on a five-game losing streak coming into this matchup, getting crushed by Seattle in a 23-6 final last week.

Why the Jets can cover

Miami is dealing with a laundry list of injury issues heading into Week 18, as it was down four starters in its loss last week. The Dolphins have many key players listed as questionable for this game, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful due to a concussion that kept him sidelined last week. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a finger injury last week, which opened the door for Thompson to start.

The Jets have been playing excellent defense, allowing their opponents to score more than 20 points just once during their last four games. They will be motivated to play spoiler on Sunday afternoon, which could be more than enough to beat an injury-riddled Miami team.

