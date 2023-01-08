Sunday's showdown between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets is one of the most pivotal games on the Week 18 NFL schedule. Miami is not in a win-and-in situation, but the Dolphins will make the playoffs with a win and a New England loss. New York has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Jets still have a chance to play spoiler against their AFC East rival.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under is set at 37. Before entering any Jets vs. Dolphins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dolphins vs. Jets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Dolphins vs. Jets:

Dolphins vs. Jets spread: Dolphins -3.5

Dolphins vs. Jets over/under: 37 points

Dolphins vs. Jets money line: Miami -205, New York +170

Dolphins vs. Jets picks: See picks here

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami should certainly be the more motivated team on Sunday afternoon, as the Dolphins are very alive for the postseason heading into this matchup. They need New England to lose on Sunday to make the playoffs, but the Patriots are heavy underdogs against Buffalo. Miami is down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson after both Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) suffered injuries, but New York is turning to its third-string quarterback in Joe Flacco as well.

Thompson has already appeared in three games this season, so he has been able to get some valuable reps heading into this contest. Flacco has not made a start since the third week of the season, and this irrelevant game is unlikely to motivate him in the final week of the regular season. The Dolphins have won six straight home games against New York, covering the spread at a 4-1-1 clip in those contests.

Why the Jets can cover

Miami is dealing with a laundry list of injury issues heading into Week 18, as it was down four starters in its loss last week. The Dolphins have many key players listed as questionable for this game, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doubtful due to a concussion that kept him sidelined last week. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a finger injury last week, which opened the door for Thompson to start.

The Jets have been playing excellent defense, allowing their opponents to score more than 20 points just once during their last four games. They will be motivated to play spoiler on Sunday afternoon, which could be more than enough to beat an injury-riddled Miami team.

How to make Dolphins vs. Jets picks

The model has simulated Jets vs. Dolphins 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Jets? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jets vs. Dolphins spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.