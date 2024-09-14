The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the United States after opening up their 2024 season in Brazil and gearing up for their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Leading into this matchup, the status of star wideout A.J. Brown has come into question. He popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to what the team labeled as a hamstring injury.

"Got a little tight in practice yesterday," head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Saturday. "We'll see how that goes."

Brown did not practice on Saturday and is officially questionable for "Monday Night Football."

Sirianni didn't expand much beyond revealing that tightened hamstring, but did add that the team would likely take some precautions with Brown during Saturday's session, similar to Friday.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 10 REC 5 REC YDs 119 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

In the 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, Brown caught five of his 10 targets for a team-high 119 yards and a touchdown.

If Brown is unable to go or is limited in Monday's contest against Atlanta, fellow receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert would become even more of a focal point of the passing attack. No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson, who was acquired by the team this summer in a trade with the Washington Commanders, could also factor into the equation.

"That guy gets unfairly judged because he doesn't have the opportunities that other people get," Sirianni said of Dotson. "I feel really good about Jahan. I mean, first-round pick, obviously, we traded for him and feel really good about him. He's a smooth route runner, everything like that. I just think sometimes that position [the No. 3 receiver in the offense] is unfairly judged at times just because they don't get the opportunities these other guys are gonna get."

Doton did not record a catch in the opener and was targeted once.