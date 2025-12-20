The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East when they visit the rival Washington Commanders in an NFL Saturday matchup. Philly (9-5) ended a three-game losing streak with a 31-0 shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Washington (4-10) ended an eight-game losing streak by defeating the New York Giants, 29-21, in Week 15. Jayden Daniels has been declared out for the rest of the season, as Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback for Washington. Laremy Tunsil (oblique) is also out for Washington. Lane Johnson (foot) remains out for the Eagles.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Philadelphia is the 7-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Eagles spread Philadelphia -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Commanders vs. Eagles over/under 44.5 points Commanders vs. Eagles money line Philadelphia -368, Washington +293 Commanders vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Commanders vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

The last time these teams met -- in the 2025 NFC Championship Game -- Philly put 55 points on the scoreboard, which is the most in NFL history in any conference title game. Additionally, Philadelphia has owned this rivalry since Jalen Hurts entered the picture, as the team is 6-1 versus Washington in games Hurts starts and finishes, with the quarterback having 16 total touchdowns versus two interceptions. The Eagles' defense is also coming off its best performance in shutting out Vegas, and now it gets to face a Commanders team onto its backup quarterback, and one which doesn't have a defense to make up for Daniels' absence. Washington is No. 31 in total defense, with additional bottom-five rankings versus the run, versus the pass and in the red zone.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington is coming off scoring its second-most points (29) of the season on Sunday, and it still has a potent rushing attack even without Daniels. The Commanders boast the No. 4 rushing offense, averaging 141.8 yards over their last four games, and stopping the ground game is an issue for the Eagles. They are No. 22 in stopping the run, having allowed 165.3 yards over their last three games, and Philly can also be sloppy with the ball, having committed nine turnovers over their last four games. Also, Washington has covered in two of its last three games overall, while Philly is just 1-3 ATS in divisional games this year.

