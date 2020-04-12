Eagles doing homework on draft's top center, per report; Could they replace Jason Kelce a year early?

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles did not necessarily have an immediate need for a tackle. They came into the season with Lane Johnson entrenched at right tackle and Jason Peters protecting Carson Wentz's blind side, and they also had a reliable swing tackle behind them in Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

And yet, the Eagles decided not only to select a tackle (Andre Dillard) with their first-round pick in the 2019 draft, but to trade up in order to get him. A year later, Peters and Vaitai are both gone, and Dillard seems likely to be the starting left tackle if and when the 2020 NFL season gets under way.

Ahead of this year's draft, the Eagles are apparently looking into enacting a similar succession plan at center. Jason Kelce has long been one of the league's better centers, but he'll turn 33 years old in November and has a contract that expires after the 2021 season. (The Eagles can even get out of that deal after this year with minimal dead money for 2021, so long as they designate Kelce a post-June 1 release next offseason.) Accordingly, they are reportedly doing their homework on the top draft-eligible center, Michigan's Cesar Ruiz.

👀 Eagles have been doing their homework on Michigan center Cesar Ruiz who is rated the #1 center in the NFL Draft



Ruiz has spoken with the Eagles multiple times



The Camden, New Jersey native tells @6abc his mom would very happy if he goes to Philly#NFLDraft #Michigan pic.twitter.com/2PIeHtYRPS — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 11, 2020

The interior offensive line class is generally considered inferior to the stacked tackle spot in this year's draft, but Ruiz is the one player who has generated some buzz as a potential first- or second-round selection. The Eagles pick at No. 21 in the first round, which might be a bit too early for Ruiz; but they could always trade down, hope he falls to them at No. 53, or move up from 53 to a spot earlier in the second round. Either way, it looks like they're planning on securing a talented player to keep their strong offensive line in place even after another one of the stalwarts eventually moves on.