The Philadelphia Eagles have been shorthanded through the early stages of the 2024 season, but they may be even more depleted when they travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring), DeVonta Smith (concussion) and right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week. They were the only Eagles to miss practice both days.

Brown has missed the past two games due to his hamstring injury, and it doesn't appear he's making progress when it comes to returning to the field just yet. In the season-opening win against the Green Bay packers, Brown caught five passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.

Smith and Johnson were injured during the Eagles' 15-12 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. The receiver took a violent hit in the fourth quarter that led to his concussion, while Johnson suffered a concussion in the second quarter. Fred Johnson stepped in at tackle when Johnson exited the game.

With Brown and Smith not practicing and fellow wideout Britain Covey already on injured reserve, the Eagles may have to rely more on Jahan Dotson and Parris Campbell at receiver.