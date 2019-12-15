Eagles miraculously cover spread with last-second fumble return against Redskins
The Redskins handed bettors a horrendous bad beat on the final play of the game
If you happened to bet on the Washington Redskins to cover the spread on Sunday afternoon against the Eagles, you likely had a very, very rough Sunday. After spending the entire game hanging tight with Philly, Washington made a last-second goof that ended up driving a stake straight into the hearts of their backers.
Most pregame odds had Washington anywhere from +4.5 to +6.5, so when the Redskins lined up for the final play of the game while trailing 31-27 and with the ball in their possession, it seemed like almost a sure thing that they'd cover no matter what. All they had to do was take a shot downfield for the Hail Mary and even if it were to be intercepted, the likelihood of a pick-six would be minimal.
But there are no sure things in gambling, and sometimes it takes a horrible bad beat to remember that.
As Dwayne Haskins dropped back to pass, the Philly pressure closed in and forced him to make a desperate attempt to keep the game alive. The quarterback attempted to blindly pitch the ball to a teammate rather than take the sack and the loss that would come with it, which is understandable as a competitor. But that Eagles' defense scooped up the poor pitch attempt and Philly's Nigel Bradham had a wide open path to the end zone.
Just like that, the Eagles' lead jumped from four to 10, helping them make a miraculous backdoor cover while anyone who backed the Redskins around that +4.5 spread was left absolutely stunned.
As always: One person's bad beat is another's miraculous cover. It's what makes the world go 'round.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Steelers vs. Bills odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bills vs. Steelers game 10,000 times.
-
Week 15 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 15 are right here
-
Pats suspend videographer, per report
Dave Mondillo has long worked for Pats owner Robert Kraft's entertainment company
-
Burrow gets special gift from Boomer
The Heisman winner got a special gift from Boomer Esiason
-
NFL DFS: Picks, SNF advice, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Vikings at Chargers: Live updates
Follow along as the Vikings try to earn a tough road win in Los Angeles
-
Wentz leads Eagles to comeback win
Greg Ward catches the winning touchdown pass with 26 seconds left to give Eagles a thrilling...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game