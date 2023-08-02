PHILADELPHIA -- Haason Reddick is done proving his worth. The play on the field speaks for itself.

Reddick is the only player in NFL history with double-digit sack campaigns for three different teams in three consecutive seasons. He was a valuable pass rusher in his final season with the Arizona Cardinals and his one season with the Carolina Panthers.

His first year with the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the greatest seasons for a pass rusher in franchise history. Reddick finished tied for second in the NFL with 16.5 sacks (with Myles Garrett). His 26 quarterback hits were eighth in the NFL, and he finished tied for 10th in pressures with 68, while also having a career-high 15.9% pressure rate.

A second-team All-Pro in 2022, Reddick was the best pass rusher on an Eagles defense that finished with 70 sacks on the year -- the first team in NFL history to have four players record double digit sacks in a season.

Reddick doesn't need to make a point on how good of a pass rusher he is. He's already among the elite.

"I don't have to second-guess myself. I don't feel like I have to show anybody anything. I've done that all," Reddick said after practice Tuesday. "I'm done talking like I have anything to prove to anybody. I'm always worried about (right) now. How can Haason be better? As a football player, person? How can I continue to help the team."

Reddick and Garrett are the only players in the league to have double-digit sacks in each of the last three years, so this isn't a small sample size. His 19.5 sacks (including postseason) led the NFL and his 3.5 sacks in the postseason were the most for any player in Eagles franchise history. This is a franchise that had Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole, and Brandon Graham play for them.

Only Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt have more sacks than Reddick over the last three years, more proof he's among the elite pass rushers in the game. Despite his dominant season, Reddick wasn't even a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year voting (he finished fourth).

While that was a slight for Reddick, he has even more loftier goals for himself in 2023. He wants to beat that 19.5 sack toal, so 20 is the number to strive for.

"Nobody placed that goal on me," Reddick said. "That's what I have for myself and now it's up to me to try and go out and do it."

There's another goal Reddick has in mind, and he'll have to play at a high level for several more seasons to be in consideration for it -- the Hall of Fame. He wants a spot in Canton, hoping to see a bronze bust carved out for him.

"It's been on my mind since Day 1, since I was first drafted," Reddick said. "I always wanted to be the best, I always wanted to be one of the best ones in the league. And that's what I strive to do."

All Reddick can do is go to work. He knows his worth and how big of an impact he has on a team. All that will sort itself out.

"I'm just worried about being the best version of myself," Reddick said. "I'm just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, (and) work hard for the guys."

Reddick's mind is in the right place, along with his heart.