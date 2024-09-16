Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons will cap off the Week 2 NFL schedule on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. If the game plays out like the Eagles' season-opener in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers, there could be plenty of scoring to attack in the NFL anytime touchdown prop market. The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-29, in a game featuring seven touchdowns last week. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, so should you include him in Monday Night Football anytime TD bets?

Barkley is +320 to score multiple touchdowns again this week, is there value in featuring that in Falcons vs. Eagles anytime touchdown picks? Who should you target with stars like Barkley (-180), Bijan Robinson (-125), Jalen Hurts (+105) and DeVonta Smith (+150) for Eagles vs. Falcons NFL anytime TD bets? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets for Falcons vs. Eagles, you'll want to see the Monday Night Football projections from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has simulated Falcons vs. Eagles 10,000 times and you can head to SportsLine to see its NFL TD prop picks.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Eagles vs. Falcons

One Falcons vs. Eagles anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Bijan Robinson (-125) to score a touchdown in Week 2 Monday Night Football anytime touchdown prop bets. New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke in the offseason about the importance of utilizing his star playmakers and he proved that Week 1. Robinson had 18 carries, a number he only reached in just three of 17 games last season, and he also led the Falcons with five receptions. Robinson's 23 touches were 43.8% higher than his 16 touches per game last season.

The Eagles allowed a rushing touchdown last week and allowed the opposing team's RB1 to score at least one touchdown in each of their final four games of the regular season last year. The model has Robinson scoring a rushing TD 36% of the time and a receiving TD 36% of the time, giving him a chance to find pay dirt one way or the other. See more Monday Night Football TD props here.

How to make Falcons vs. Eagles anytime TD scorer prop picks

The model says one player scores a touchdown nearly 100% of the time on Monday Night Football. Anyone who includes him in their Falcons vs. Eagles anytime touchdown props could hit it big. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Which anytime touchdown props should you target for Falcons vs. Eagles in Week 2 Monday Night Football? ... Join SportsLine here to see which teams cover the spread, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks!