Eagles' White House visit might actually happen after team reportedly gets invite

Four months after winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles might finally be heading to the White House.

According to the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, the Eagles have formally been invited to celebrate their Super Bowl win at a White House ceremony that would be held on June 5, exactly four months and one day after Philadelphia's 41-33 win over New England. However, before the visit can happen, there's still a few things that need to be figured out. The biggest thing is that the Eagles have to accept the invitation, which apparently hasn't happened yet. ABC noted that details related to the time of the ceremony and the list of people who are expected to attend haven't been released yet.

The attendance list is definitely the most pertinent detail right now, because there are multiple people in the Eagles organization who don't really like Donald Trump, starting at the top with owner Jeffrey Lurie.

During the NFL Owners meeting last October, Lurie took a shot a Trump in a secret recording that was obtained by the New York Times. During the meeting a player said that owners couldn't be trusted because they side with Trump, and Lurie responded by saying that Trump's presidency has been "f---ing" disastrous.

"Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump," Lurie said. "Yes, there are some. There are some players who do, too. But this is not where you brandish a group of people because they own assets in a sport we love, supporting what many of us perceive as, you know, one [expletive] disastrous presidency."

Trump's comments from October, where he called on all owners to "fire" any player who decided to kneel for the anthem, didn't sit well with a lot of the players in the Eagles locker room. Remember, that was also the speech where Trump referred to protesters as "sons of b------." Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who has been one of the more prominent voices in the NFL when it comes to protesting, has already said that he won't be attending the White House ceremony if the team decides to go.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long has also said there's no way he'll be going as long as Trump is in office.

"[When] my son grows up, and I believe the legacy of our president is going to be what it is," Long said in February, via the Washington Post. "I don't want him to say, 'Hey Dad, why'd you go [to the White House] when you knew the right thing was to not go?'"

Two Eagles players who left the team in free agency this year -- Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount -- also likely won't be at the ceremony.

Of course, just because a few players don't want to go doesn't mean the Eagles won't accept the invite. The team definitely sounded interested in making the trip when the subject came up in April.

"We have been in contact with White House representatives and are currently discussing the logistics of an upcoming visit to Washington," a spokesman for the Eagles said at the time. "We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field accomplishments, but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country."

One thing that could throw a wrench in the visit is the Eagles' offseason schedule. The team currently has OTAs scheduled on June 5, which is the day the White House wants the visit to happen. The team would likely have to shorten the session if they wanted to make the trip to DC, which is nearly two hours away by train.