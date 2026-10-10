Two teams, both on two-game winning streaks, meet in prime time this Sunday night, as the Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens. The Falcons went from laughing stock to potential NFC South favorite over two weeks, as Michael Penix Jr. has brought some stability to Kevin Stefanski's offense. As for the Ravens, they are tied with the Cleveland Browns for the AFC North lead at 3-1, but won't have their two-time NFL MVP under center this week.

Baltimore ruled star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for this matchup due to the ankle injury suffered during last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. He's not the only notable Raven ruled out, as Baltimore also announced pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and new center Cam Jurgens would not be suiting up as well. It will be Tyler Huntley at quarterback for the Ravens, who won both of his starts for Baltimore last year.

As for the Falcons, this is a fun homecoming of sorts. They left Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 20 as a team with little hope, having just lost by 31 points to the Carolina Panthers. Now, they return as arguably the hottest team in the NFL with a new quarterback and an Offensive Player of the Year favorite at running back.

Let's break down this exciting, primetime interconference matchup, but first, here's how you can watch:

Historical data courtesy of CBS Sports Research

Where to watch Falcons vs. Ravens

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Falcons -3.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Falcons vs. Ravens need to know

Who is "Snoop" Huntley?: Huntley is getting the start on Sunday night, and he's in his sixth season with the Ravens. "Snoop" famously made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2022 after helping the Ravens finish with a 10-7 record and a wild-card berth. Huntley is 7-9 in his career as a starter, and has scored 14 total touchdowns compared to 12 turnovers in those games.

Baltimore's bad omen: Lamar Jackson's durability has been a talking point, because the Ravens aren't the Ravens without their best player. Here's a stat fans won't want to hear: The Ravens have won a total of zero playoff games in seasons where Jackson misses games due to injury. That's not a good sign for 2026.

The Robinson Bros: The Falcons certainly made a statement on "Monday Night Football" last week. It was an evening meant to mark the 20th anniversary of the "Rebirth" of New Orleans. Instead, Atlanta had a "rebirth" of its own.

The Falcons dominated the New Orleans Saints, 45-24. Bijan Robinson rushed 19 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while the other Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr., rushed 14 times for 62 yards and THREE touchdowns. They became the second duo in franchise history to score at least two rushing touchdowns apiece in the same game, joining Dave Hampton and Eddie Ray in 1973. Bijan has been a beast, and enters this week ranked second in rushing yards per game (123.5) and scrimmage yards per game (153.5). Usually, those numbers are good enough to lead the league, but Kenneth Walker III is having an MVP-like season of his own out in Kansas City.

Derrick Henry vs. Falcons run defense: Derrick Henry is still one of the best running backs in the game, and ranks fourth in rushing yards (374) and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (seven) entering Week 5. He has his work cut out for him against this Atlanta run defense, though. The Falcons held the Saints to 50 rushing yards on 19 carries (2.6 yards per carry), and lead the league with just 48.3 rushing yards allowed per game. With Jackson out of the lineup, the Ravens are going to rely even more on Henry. Will he be able to break loose against Jeff Ulbrich's unit?

Falcons vs. Ravens prediction

I don't want to declare the Falcons the greatest show on turf just because they destroyed the Green Bay Packers and the Saints, but there's no denying Penix has looked comfortable in his return to the field. The Falcons are averaging 40.0 points per game with him under center, and Drake London is averaging 145.0 receiving yards. "Snoop" is not the worst backup quarterback in the world, but it's worth mentioning that he couldn't get the Ravens to score a single point in the second half vs. the Titans last week. The city of Atlanta is juiced for this matchup. Falcons win.

Pick: Falcons 27, Ravens 21