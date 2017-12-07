Fox is using a casting call to make sure Rams fans come to their game in L.A.

Everyone knows that Los Angeles could be short on Rams fans Sunday, even with the Philadelphia Eagles rolling into town for what should make for a potential NFC playoff preview.

Before California wildfires forced him to cancel a full practice, Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he might have quarterback Jared Goff and the team's offense practice with a silent snap count in anticipation of Eagles fans possibly outnumbering Los Angeles fans -- in Los Angeles. And star running back Todd Gurley made headlines early in the season when he literally begged Rams fans to show up at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Now, it appears the crew behind Sunday's Eagles-Rams broadcast is preparing for L.A. to be underrepresented as well.

As an online Project Casting listing suggests, NFL on FOX seems to have issued a casting call to make sure that enough Rams fans come to their own team's home game in Los Angeles:

Casting directors are now casting actors, models, and talent to work on Sunday, December 10th in Los Angeles, California. Producers are seeking the following types: We're looking for LA's biggest NFL fans to be a part of #NFLSunday's Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Pre Game Show!

Calling all LA Rams fans! To audition for a role in the upcoming NFL Sunday pre-game show, check out the casting call breakdown below.

A link to the audition page also invites Eagles fans to come to the pre-game show, which is set to appear as a College GameDay-esque setup outside the Coliseum, but the message seems loud and clear: L.A. needs more Rams fans. Even if they're actors.

Even the car rental salesmen know it's true: