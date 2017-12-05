McVay might prepare Rams for silent snap counts because L.A. fans are outnumbered

Sean McVay knows better than to pretend that Los Angeles has been drawing big NFL crowds in 2017.

It's why the Rams coach, as noted by the Orange County Register's Rich Hammond, may very be planning to implement silent snap counts for the team's Week 13 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In prepping his NFC West-leading Rams for the 10-2 Eagles, McVay is at least partially ignoring the fact that his club will technically be at home in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

McVay said he would consider practicing with silent count this week, after seeing how many Eagles fans were at StubHub for the Chargers game earlier this season. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 5, 2017

The Chargers, of course, have repeatedly made headlines this season thanks to their sparse crowds at the intimate StubHub complex. Eagles left tackle Jason Peters even went as far as suggesting the Chargers are playing all 16 of their regular season games "on the road" after Philadelphia fans seemed to dominate the audience for the Birds' early-season showdown with L.A.

The Rams, meanwhile, have been better than the Chargers in the standings, but that hasn't always equated to monster showings in the Coliseum seats. Running back Todd Gurley notably went on the "Rich Eisen Show" in October to literally beg fans to show up for the Rams' home games -- and that came more than a year after the Rams had already relocated from St. Louis.