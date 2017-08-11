Giants predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas
Some might expect regression, but one expert defends his prediction of a 12-4 season
Last year the Giants reached the playoffs for the first time since their most recent Super Bowl title, though the offense struggled for most of the year. The team looked to correct that weakness by bringing in Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram to boost the passing game and surround Eli Manning with an incredible amount of talent.
Will Giants coach Bob McAdoo make it 2 for 2 in terms of trips to the playoffs? Let's break it down.
SportsLine
|Projected wins
|In playoffs
|Win division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|8.1
|33.1%
|17.5%
|3.6%
|1.4%
SportsLine projects the Giants to take a step back after winning 11 games and reaching the playoffs last year. The 8.1-win projection is identical to that of the Eagles and more than one full win less than the Cowboys' expected finish, which explains the Giants only having about a 5/1 shot at winning the division.
Vegas
|Win total
|Playoffs
|Division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|8.5 (O -140)
|+110
|+220
|9/1
|18/1
All odds via Westgate.
Bettors have disagreed with SportsLine projection by a large margin, placing a heavy lean on the Giants to go Over their 8.5 win total. That leave quite a bit of value on the Under if the projection is correct that an 8-8 season is the team's most likely outcome. The Giants don't offer any type of value on any of the playoff bets above.
Experts
Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 12-4 prediction:
The Giants went 11-5 last year, and then they went out and had a successful offseason. First, they took of business by keeping Jason Pierre-Paul, ensuring that their top-notch defense from a year ago will remain intact. The Giants finished last season ranked 10th in yards allowed, second in points allowed, and second in defensive DVOA. Their defense will be the primary reason why they'll finish with a ton of wins.
Don't overlook what they did on the offensive side of the ball. Though Brandon Marshall is coming off a down year, he's a clear upgrade over Victor Cruz. With Odell Beckham, Marshall, and Sterling Shepard, the Giants have the best receiving corps in the game. Tight end was a weakness last year; it's a good thing then that the Giants used their first draft pick on Evan Engram.
The bottom line is that this is an 11-win team that got better on one side of the ball. And there's no real reason to expect the other side (the defense) to drop off.
-
