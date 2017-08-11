Giants predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

Last year the Giants reached the playoffs for the first time since their most recent Super Bowl title, though the offense struggled for most of the year. The team looked to correct that weakness by bringing in Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram to boost the passing game and surround Eli Manning with an incredible amount of talent.

Will Giants coach Bob McAdoo make it 2 for 2 in terms of trips to the playoffs? Let's break it down.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.1 33.1% 17.5% 3.6% 1.4%

SportsLine projects the Giants to take a step back after winning 11 games and reaching the playoffs last year. The 8.1-win projection is identical to that of the Eagles and more than one full win less than the Cowboys' expected finish, which explains the Giants only having about a 5/1 shot at winning the division.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8.5 (O -140) +110 +220 9/1 18/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors have disagreed with SportsLine projection by a large margin, placing a heavy lean on the Giants to go Over their 8.5 win total. That leave quite a bit of value on the Under if the projection is correct that an 8-8 season is the team's most likely outcome. The Giants don't offer any type of value on any of the playoff bets above.

Experts

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 12-4 prediction: