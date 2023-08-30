A day after waiving him, the New York Giants are re-signing veteran receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, according to NFL Media.

The 34-year-old Beasley has been dealing with a leg injury that he initially suffered two weeks ago. While the injury likely led to him being waived, Beasley can now rehab with the assurance of having a spot on the Giants practice squad.

A former undrafted rookie, Beasley has enjoyed a long NFL career that started in 2012 as a member of the Cowboys. Beasley spent his first seven NFL seasons in Dallas and during that time blossomed into one of the league's better slot receivers. He caught 21 touchdowns during his final five seasons with the Cowboys while developing rapports with both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Beasley continued his career with the Bills, where he quickly developed chemistry with Josh Allen, who was in his second second when Beasley arrived in 2019. Beasley caught a career-high six touchdowns that season before setting new career marks with 82 receptions for 967 yards in 2020. Beasley thrived under the play-calling of then-Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is entering his second season as Big Blue's head coach.

Despite another productive season, Beasley was waived by Buffalo after the 2021 season. He briefly retired following a short stint in Tampa before signing with the Bills last fall. Beasley played in five regular-season games for Buffalo last season and caught a touchdown pass in the team's wild card win over the Dolphins.

Cole Beasley NYG • WR • #11 Att 0 Yds 0 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Giants' active receiving corps includes Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodges, Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell. David Sills, who had a solid camp with the Giants, was waived by the team and has signed on to be a member of the Broncos practice squad.