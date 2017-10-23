Giants say refs blew it on 'interception' that was ruled a Seahawks touchdown

One of the most controversial plays of Week 7 took place during the Seahawks' 24-7 win over the Giants on Sunday. Although the game ended up being a blowout, things were still close when the drama unfolded between Giants safety Landon Collins and Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson on a wild play midway through the fourth quarter.

With Seattle up 10-7 and just 9:49 left to play in the game, the Seahawks decided to run a trick play from the Giants' 38-yard line to try and get into the end zone. On the play, Russell Wilson pitched the ball to running back J.D. McKissic, who then lateraled the ball back to Wilson, who then threw up a prayer that ended up being answered by Richardson -- with some help from referee Tony Corrente.

What you see there is Collins and Richardson both coming down with the ball in a case of simultaneous possession, which is something the Seahawks seem to have perfected. The most famous case of simultaneous possession came back in 2012 when Wilson threw up a pass that we now know as the Fail Mary. On the final play of a 14-12 win over the Packers, Wilson's pass was caught by Golden Tate, which led to the most famous ruling of all-time.

One replacement ref said touchdown while the other one signaled touchback. After the game, the replacement refs were replaced by the real refs as the NFL quickly worked to end the lockout that was going on between the league and its officials.

In the Seahawks-Giants game, we saw almost the same thing. After Richardson's catch, the ruling on the field was that he had scored a touchdown, and a review of the play ended up confirming that.

However, the man who ended up with the ball definitely didn't agree with the ruling. Collins, who was covering Richardson, made it clear that he came up with an interception on the play.

"It was an interception," Collins said, via quotes provided by the team. "Once I rolled over, he was trying to fight back into possession for it. Once that happened he had no possession of the ball anymore. It's crazy."

After the touchdown, Collins wasn't really worried because he figured the call would get overturned after a review.

"It had to [get overturned]," Collins said. "Once you saw it, you could blatantly see it was on my chest. Once the referee could see it, it was like he has possession of the ball. I turned over and he was trying to fight into my arms to get it. That was my ball."

Giants coach Ben McAdoo was also upset with the call. According to McAdoo, at the very least, the pass should've been ruled incomplete because Richardson's foot was out of bounds for part of it.

"We'll go look at the tape, but I did not think he had possession of the ball before his foot hit the white," McAdoo said after the game.

If Paul Richardson gained possession of the ball here, he would've been out of bounds. NFL/CBS

Giants corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had a good look at the play and he thought officials blew it by ruling that Richardson had scored a touchdown.

"That was wrong. He definitely didn't have possession at all," DRC said. "They both hit the ground. One thing about it is you have to have a complete catch to the ground. By the time his knee was down, Landon had already taken the ball from him, that was the wrong call."

After the game, Corrente tried to explain why his crew got the call right.

"The receiver went into the air, had control of the ball, lost control, re-grasped the ball and at the same time he did, the defender grabbed the ball, also," Corrente said in the official pool report. "They went to the ground simultaneously with the football. Then they started a little wrestling match. It's over now."

Corrente also added that it didn't matter that Collins came up with the ball because Richardson had already technically scored a touchdown.

"That catch is established because if the defender was to pull the ball out of his hands now, it's still a catch because the defender has a second action," Corrente said. "So at that point when they were on the ground together, and they're tussling to begin with, the catch is over, that's the touchdown. Now, after that is when he rolled over and we don't have any clear view of, quote unquote, anything happening after that. So that's where it stands.

It's been a rough two weeks for Corrente, who was also involved with a controversial call at MetLife Stadium last week in the Patriots' 24-17 win over the Jets.