Giants vs. Commanders live updates: Jayden Daniels seeks redemption after Week 5 blunder vs. New York

If the Giants and Commanders' first matchup of the season is any indication of how tonight's game will go, NFL fans are in for a treat. Back in Week 5, the two teams played to a 27-27 tie that ended with the Commanders mismanaging the clock during the final seconds of overtime.

New York (5-2-1) is the only NFC East team that has a winning record. They are 2-0 this season with JJ McCarthy under center. Defensively, the Giants have gotten a boost from rookie pass rusher Arvell Reese, who had a career-high 3.0 sacks during last week's win over the Eagles.

Washington (2-5-1) sandwiched a convincing win over the Eagles back in Week 8 with close losses to the 49ers and Rams, respectively. Jayden Daniels has been solid, but he and the rest of the Commanders' offense have struggled on third down (they are last in the league in third-down conversions) and in the red zone. Washington's defense has had its struggles as well despite the impressive play of rookie linebacker Sonny Styles, who starred alongside Reese at Ohio State.

Follow along in our live blog below to follow tonight's action in real time.

Where to watch Giants vs. Commanders live