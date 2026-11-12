Giants vs. Commanders live updates: Jayden Daniels seeks redemption after Week 5 blunder vs. New York

Giants inactives
- CB Paulson Adebo
- CB Nikko Reed
- LB Malik Harrison
- OL Josh Sills
- OL J.C. Davis
- TE Thomas Fidone II
- DL C.J. Okoye
If the Giants and Commanders' first matchup of the season is any indication of how tonight's game will go, NFL fans are in for a treat. Back in Week 5, the two teams played to a 27-27 tie that ended with the Commanders mismanaging the clock during the final seconds of overtime.
New York (5-2-1) is the only NFC East team that has a winning record. They are 2-0 this season with JJ McCarthy under center. Defensively, the Giants have gotten a boost from rookie pass rusher Arvell Reese, who had a career-high 3.0 sacks during last week's win over the Eagles.
Washington (2-5-1) sandwiched a convincing win over the Eagles back in Week 8 with close losses to the 49ers and Rams, respectively. Jayden Daniels has been solid, but he and the rest of the Commanders' offense have struggled on third down (they are last in the league in third-down conversions) and in the red zone. Washington's defense has had its struggles as well despite the impressive play of rookie linebacker Sonny Styles, who starred alongside Reese at Ohio State.
Follow along in our live blog below to follow tonight's action in real time.
Severe weather has caused fans to temporarily leave their seats. There's a 100% chance of rain during pregame and a 71% of rain by kickoff. Looks rain chance of rain lowers during the second quarter but will increase during the second half.
Daniels recently said that tonight's game is a must win if the Commanders are going to get back in the playoff hunt. Given the records of both teams, it's hard to argue with him.
Welcome to our coverage of tonight's big NFC East showdown between the Giants and Commanders. New York (5-2-1) can compleate a season sweep tonight if they can defeat Washington, who needs a win tonight in order to remain somewhat within stricking distance of the Giants in the NFC East standings.
Cam Skattebo easily had the night's best arrival. The big question for Giants fans: where can we get this hat? 😆