Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs denied parole nearly five years after fatal crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will remain in prison after the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners denied his parole request Thursday.

Ruggs, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, sought parole less than five years after he killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor in a high-speed crash in Las Vegas. Authorities said Ruggs reached speeds of up to 156 mph in his Corvette before crashing into Tintor's vehicle on Nov. 2, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence resulting in death, a felony, and one count of vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor. Ruggs was first eligible for parole on Aug. 5, 2026, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records, but that application was denied.

His sentence ranges from three to 10 years in prison. Ruggs will have another opportunity to appear before the parole board three months before his Aug. 24, 2027, mandatory parole release date.

"Mr. Ruggs, and our office, continue to feel the grief and loss suffered by Ms. Tintor's family," Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement, via ESPN.

Ruggs' attorneys maintain there is "overwhelming evidence" that he has accepted responsibility for his actions and participated in community outreach and DUI prevention efforts while in custody. The 27-year-old said he wished he could go back in time and undo his mistake during public comments at a Hope for Prisoners group meeting in Las Vegas in 2025.

"I wish I could turn back the hands of time," Ruggs responded when asked what he'd say to the Tintor family. "I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something. I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation, but the fact that ... my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper. So they have to constantly be reminded of the situation, and be reminded of me and see -- those memories have to continue to rise because of all of the fanbase and notoriety that I have, which I never even asked for, I never liked.

"I would just tell them that I deeply apologize for just being a part of that and I wish that they could meet the real Henry Ruggs and not one who was just running away from everything."