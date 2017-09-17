How did Bud Dupree get away with -- count 'em -- 4 pumps after sacking Case Keenum?
Dupree decided to showboat a bit with Roger Goodell in attendance, and he somehow escaped sanction
Since the "Key & Peele" bit on NFL celebrations, people have wondered if three pumps is actually an automatic penalty in the eyes of an officials and, more important, if it always was or if the two comedians somehow set an arbitrary standard for a celebration penalty. Apparently the NFL's new celebration rules have eased up on oddball flags, and people have taken notice. After a sack on Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree celebrated with the notorious three-pump dance -- and didn't get flagged.
Dupree got away with not one, not two, not three, but FOUR pumps after the sack. People on Twitter, of course, never miss an opportunity to make fun of the NFL. To make matters worse for the league, Roger Goodell was in attendance and had to watch Dupree skate.
Perhaps the NFL has over-corrected the celebration problem. FOUR pumps? What about the children?
