Irate Michael Strahan says Giants threw Eli Manning 'under the bus' with benching
The Hall of Famer was not happy with the way the Giants treated his former teammate
You can go ahead and add Michael Strahan to the list of people who didn't like the way the Giants handled the benching of Eli Manning.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Giants and played a big part in the team's Super Bowl victory over the undefeated Patriots in February 2008, accused the Giants of throwing Manning "under the bus" as a way to salvage the season.
"I think we're all surprised and disappointed, and I don't think they handled it very well," Strahan said during an interview with NFL Network on Thursday. "I don't think you put it all on Eli, the season of failure on his part. I think it's a team game, a team sport, we all understand that. Sometimes, one person gets thrown under the bus as a martyr and that seems to be Eli in this case."
The former Giants defensive end was slightly more animated during an interview with WCBS, saying the move pissed him off.
"It just, it just pisses me off," Strahan said. "Pisses me off."
Strahan also added that he didn't feel like the Giants did enough to help Manning succeed on the field this year.
"I think it just goes a lot higher than the players on the field. I don't think a lot of the supporting things that were put in place before the season were good for him," Strahan told NFL Network. "That has more to do than just Eli."
Strahan also echoed Philip Rivers, who said it didn't make any sense to bench Manning with just five games to play in the season. Basically both players believe that if the Giants really wanted to bench Manning, they should have let him play out the season and then figured things out in the offseason.
"Here's a guy who's been the epitome of this organization, class of this organization for so many years --14 seasons -- and with [five] games to go that aren't going to change the season one way or the other, this is just not right," Strahan said. "I don't think there's any player, current or former, who feels like this is right."
Although many players have ripped the Giants for benching Manning, Strahan's words might burn a little more since he's one of the most prolific players in team history. The defensive end, who was Manning's teammate for four seasons, is a seven-time Pro Bowler who finished his career as the Giants' all-time leader in sacks with 141.5. That number is good enough to rank sixth all-time in NFL history.
Strahan played in two Super Bowls for the Giants during a career that spanned from 1993 to 2007. You can see the entire interview with Strahan below.
Spoke to Michael Strahan at the grand opening of the NFL Experience in Times Square tonight. Strahan says of the Eli Manning situation: “This is just not right.” pic.twitter.com/4nwIYnKN81— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 1, 2017
-
Week 13 injuries: Cooper, Trufant out
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 13
-
Texans vs. Titans odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Texans and just made a strong pick for Sunday's...
-
Cousins blasted by NFL analysts
The Redskins quarterback didn't appreciate the remarks
-
Oakland might target Titans or Jags
The city of Oakland apparently has its eyes on two NFL teams
-
Rodgers practicing and Packers are alive
The Packers quarterback could suddenly make things really interesting for the NFC North
-
How to watch: Eagles at Seahawks
Philadelphia looks to win its 10th straight as the favorite, but Seattle is no slouch at h...
Add a Comment