Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was ejected for touching an official during the third quarter of the "Thursday Night Football" contest with the Miami Dolphins. As a result of a Gardner Minshew fumble, Robinson was on the ground with a pile of players around him scrambling for the football. Based on where Minshew was in the pile, the Jaguars left tackle appeared to be trying to get players off him and incidentally made contact with the official, who had his left arm on Robinson. It seemed unlikely Robinson could have known who was touching him and the decision to eject him has raised questions on social media.

The ejection is part of an ongoing controversy surrounding NFL players and officials with in-game ejections in 2020. During a Week 1 game with the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected after making light contact with an official with his helmet -- but he wasn't suspended for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The same ruling may apply with Robinson, as his ejection appeared questionable to begin with. Here's a look at the contact Robinson made that led to his ejection from the game:

A second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2017, Robinson has started all 33 games he played for the Jaguars, committing 24 penalties in his career. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was his first of the season. Will Richardson Jr. is the left tackle with Robinson out of the game.