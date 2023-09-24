Jaguars vs. Texans updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Houston Texans will head out on the road to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread favored Houston on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell 31-20 to the Colts. Houston was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Texans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB C.J. Stroud, who threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, and WR Nico Collins who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown. Stroud wound up with a passer rating of 103.5.

Even though they lost, the Texans dominated in the air and finished the game with 384 passing yards (they're ranked fourth in passing yards per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Colts only threw for 227.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville scored first but ultimately less than Kansas City in their matchup on Sunday. The Jaguars took a 17-9 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chiefs. Jacksonville have struggled against Kansas City recently, as Sunday's matchup was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Texans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

Houston was pulverized by Jacksonville 31-3 in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Texans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.