OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ja'Kobi Lane has been one of the biggest stars of training camp league-wide and the biggest star of Baltimore Ravens camp. That continued Wednesday during Baltimore's joint practice with the Washington Commanders.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound rookie out of USC looks the part. He can win 50-50 balls, make spectacular catches outside his frame and provide the type of size-skill combination Baltimore has long sought for Lamar Jackson. Just as importantly, Lane isn't only making plays against backups. He is earning extensive work with the first-team offense.

Still, I left Wednesday's practice with one question: How seriously should we take Lane's rapid rise?

So I asked CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz, who said the Ravens' enthusiasm surrounding Lane is very real. Within the first week of training camp, a Baltimore source told Zenitz that Lane was already a starter in 11 personnel and the team's No. 3 receiver alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

"They're obviously very enthusiastic about what they've seen from him so far, and he's clearly had a great offseason," Zenitz said.

There was one important caveat from a team source: "It is camp. We'll see what he does when the season starts."

That is a fair warning. Every August produces a breakout star or two whose regular-season role never matches the training camp hype. Lane hasn't taken an NFL snap that counts, and Bateman remains ahead of him in Baltimore's pecking order.

That was evident Wednesday, too. With Flowers sidelined, Bateman had a big day. He beat Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson twice during one-on-one drills and added several catches in team periods. Bateman hasn't lived up to his first-round billing through five NFL seasons, but he remains a talented player who could benefit from Baltimore's new offense -- and perhaps from the added competition created by drafting Lane (No. 80 overall) and Elijah Sarratt (No. 115 overall).

"I would definitely say I could benefit from the situation that I'm in," Bateman said last week.

So no, Lane is not Baltimore's No. 2 receiver right now. But there is a plausible scenario in which the Ravens need him to become one.

Bateman was arrested in June in Georgia and faces charges of family violence battery, reckless conduct and first-degree criminal damage to property stemming from an alleged incident involving the mother of his child. According to court records obtained by ESPN, police alleged Bateman damaged a vehicle carrying the woman and their 3-month-old daughter and that the woman sustained injuries during the incident.

Bateman's attorney, Jordan Siev, said the family situation had been "taken completely out of context" and that the facts would emerge through the court process. The case remains pending.

The Ravens said they have been in direct communication with Bateman, notified the NFL and are cooperating with the league. Coach Jesse Minter declined to comment beyond the team's statement.

In addition to the court proceedings, Bateman could face discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league's baseline discipline for a first offense involving assault, battery, domestic violence or sexual assault is a six-game suspension, although the circumstances and eventual findings of each case can affect the outcome.

That uncertainty matters when evaluating Lane's potential role -- both for the Ravens and for fantasy managers.

Baltimore has spent much of Jackson's career searching for consistent outside receiving help. Flowers has emerged as a legitimate top option, but the depth behind him remains largely unproven. Flowers was the only Ravens wide receiver last season to record more than 22 receptions or 330 receiving yards.

Lane, a third-round pick, is currently positioned as the third receiver in an offense that will still flow through Jackson, Flowers and a deep group of tight ends and running backs. That may make it difficult for him to command a significant target share immediately.

But the Ravens clearly believe he can play. He is already working with the starters, already making difficult catches and already giving Baltimore an element it has often lacked on the outside. If Bateman misses time -- whether because of injury, league discipline or another reason -- Lane may not have the luxury of easing into the NFL as a complementary rookie.