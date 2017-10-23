Jay Cutler has multiple cracked ribs, unlikely to face Ravens on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets on Sunday, but they lost starting QB Jay Cutler to injury. On Monday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed the speculation, announcing that Cutler, who was wearing customized pads against New York, "has multiple cracked ribs" and likely won't be ready to play in Miami's upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gase says Cutler has "multiple cracked ribs." The biggest thing is pain tolerance. "It's not an easy injury because it's tough to breathe." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 23, 2017

Gase said right now it doesn't look good for Cutler playing Thursday. (He will not, per @ArmandoSalguero). — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 23, 2017

Initial reports of Cutler's injury suggested he would be sidelined between two and three weeks, but Gase did not offer a time frame for the quarterback's return on Monday. The Dolphins reportedly feared Sunday that Cutler had cracked ribs before he underwent tests to confirm the injury.

In the meantime, veteran backup Matt Moore is expected to start in place of Cutler. The 33-year-old backup threw for two touchdowns and one interception after coming off the bench on Sunday, and he appeared in relief of an injured Ryan Tannehill for three regular season games in 2016.