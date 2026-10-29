The New York Jets are 2-5 through Week 7, meaning they have two more wins than they had through Week 7 last year. While this team is not as competitive as they want to be just yet, they have taken a small step forward — and could be set to take an even bigger jump forward next year.

Thanks to general manager Darren Mougey's fire sale at the trade deadline last season, the Jets have a whopping three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Jets acquired a package of picks from the Dallas Cowboys that included a 2027 first-round pick for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and the Indianapolis Colts sent two first-round picks, one in 2026 and the other in 2027, to New York for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Picking up two future first-round picks at the trade deadline is pretty great, but what's even better is when those two picks increase in value. The 3-4 Cowboys still have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and Dak Prescott's offense isn't as prolific as it was in 2025. Then there's the 2-5 Colts, who are holding a Jets-like fire sale at this year's trade deadline, having already parted ways with Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

As it stands now, the Jets hold three picks inside the top 12 of the 2027 NFL Draft. The Colts' first-round pick comes at No. 7, the Jets' own at No. 10, and the Cowboys' at No. 12.

Thanks to CBS Sports NFL draft expert Josh Edwards, we have a way-too-early 2027 NFL mock draft to digest. Here's who Edwards has the Jets taking with each of their three top 12 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft:

Jets 2027 first-round mock draft

Pick Player Explanation No. 7 Notre Dame QB CJ Carr "New York attains its quarterback of the future in the form of Notre Dame's C.J. Carr. They have added talent to this roster, but the coaching staff has underperformed. The right head coaching hire could put the Jets in a position to take a big leap next year." No. 10 Clemson CB Ashton Hampton "After finishing last season with zero interceptions, the Jets have one pick in 2026. There is no rest for the weary, however. With the long and physical Ashton Hampton, New York may even get two interceptions." No. 12 Ole Miss DL Will Echoles "New York first selected its quarterback of the future, then found replacements for Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. A first-round haul of Miami quarterback C.J. Carr, Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton, and Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles would certainly make next season interesting."

What the Jets did with their three first-rounders last year

The Jets also had three first-round picks in last year's draft, although they traded up from the second round to get that final opening-night selection at No. 30 overall. Maybe Jets fans aren't booking their flights to the Super Bowl this year, but it sure looks like Mougey hit on his three Round 1 selections this offseason:

EDGE David Bailey (No. 2 overall) : Bailey is currently the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year over at DraftKings Sportsbook (+190). He's recorded 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 5.5 sacks — which is tied for fifth in the league — and forced three fumbles. In Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, Bailey became the second Jets rookie to record three sacks in a game and the first rookie to have five sacks through five team games since 2022. As it turns out, he was indeed the best pass rusher in this class.

: Bailey is currently the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year over at DraftKings Sportsbook (+190). He's recorded 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine QB hits, 5.5 sacks — which is tied for fifth in the league — and forced three fumbles. In Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, Bailey became the second Jets rookie to record three sacks in a game and the first rookie to have five sacks through five team games since 2022. As it turns out, he was indeed the best pass rusher in this class. TE Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16 overall): Sadiq has caught 16 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown thus far, and he also scored once on the ground. He was the Week 3 Pepsi Rookie of the Week after registering his first career 100-yard outing, plus an incredible touchdown reception that was on highlight reels everywhere.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30 overall): Cooper has played just three games this season, but has recorded 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in each of his last two games. The last rookie to accomplish this in his first three games was Puka Nacua. No Jets rookie has ever exploded for 100 yards and caught a touchdown in consecutive games before.

The Jets have acquired some notable young talent, and with three more first-round players potentially on the way, the table could be set for a pretty epic turnaround.