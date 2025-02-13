If Aaron Rodgers wants to play football in 2025, it won't be for the New York Jets. The Jets made that official via a team issued statement on their website on Thursday morning, formally ending a two-year partnership with the four-time league MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in the statement. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

The 41-year-old Rodgers signed with the Jets during the 2023 offseason. His first season with the team ended after just four plays after he severely injured his Achilles. Rodgers returned and started in each of the Jets' 17 regular season games in 2024. Rodgers put up OK numbers, but he and the Jets failed to live up to expectations, finishing with a 5-12 record in a season that included the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

The team's new regime said that they would speak with Rodgers to discuss where both sides were at with the start of the new league year on the horizon. At the time, Johnson said that he would welcome Rodgers back if that's what his new coach and general manager wanted. That apparently isn't what they want.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Johnson said in the team's statement. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

The Jets will begin their search for their next franchise quarterback. Rodgers will have to decide whether he wants to play for a third team or call it quits after a 20-year career that was largely spent with the Green Bay Packers.