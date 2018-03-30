John Elway says the Broncos might take a QB despite signing Case Keenum

Coming into the offseason, it was widely known that the Denver Broncos would be looking to upgrade their quarterback situation. The combination of Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, and Brock Osweiler simply did not get it done last season, and there was no way John Elway was going to sit still with that group when his team has a defense that is one of the better units in football and likely only needs competent quarterback play to compete for the playoffs.

The Broncos chased after Kirk Cousins but reportedly never made him a contract offer, and they came away with Case Keenum as their presumptive new starter. They sent Siemian packing to Minnesota, where he'll serve as Cousins' backup.

Given the Keenum signing, one might think the Broncos would be out of the quarterback market at the No. 5 pick -- and they've been identified as landing spot for teams that might be looking to trade up for a QB -- but apparently, that might not be the case. Elway talked about the idea that Denver might still draft a QB during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

"We'll go through the scenarios and see where they fall," Elway said, per ESPN.com. " ... [The quarterbacks] all have their strengths and their weaknesses ... it's a good crop of young quarterbacks, and I think the chances of these guys all being pretty successful are pretty good."

It is generally believed that there is a group of four quarterbacks that sit together in the top tier, and given that the Browns pick twice before the Broncos come on the board at No. 5, it is extremely likely that at least one of those players will still be available by the time Denver is on the clock. Depending on which QB the Browns take at No. 1; whether the Giants decide to draft a QB, draft a non-QB, or trade out; which QB the Jets take at No. 3; whether the Browns decide to take another player at No. 4 or trade down; the Broncos' decision-making might change.

"It's going to change from time to time; we'll look at all the different scenarios," Elway said. " ... We'll have to do that when we set our board, set the quarterback position, in order, where we would have them and go through the scenarios."

Elway says that even the Broncos might not know which direction they're going until that day comes.

"That'll be wide open," he said. " ... I'm betting we won't know what direction we're going to go until probably the day of [the first round] or the day before."