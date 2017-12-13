JuJu Smith-Schuster back from suspension: 'I'm still going to make those blocks'

JuJu Smith-Schuster didn't play in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Ravens because he was serving a one-game suspension for this hit -- and the subsequent taunting that followed -- on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict:

JuJu lays out Burfict pic.twitter.com/e74GmPNN5a — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 5, 2017

But Smith-Schuster is back and he'll be on the field when the Steelers host the Patriots this week. And should the opportunity present itself to throw a block like the one that landed him in hot water, expect the wide receiver to deliver it, consequences be damned.

"Oh, I am still playing physical," he told reporters on Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski. "That's going to be a part of my game. That's who I have always been since I was a kid. I am still going to make those blocks, you know? Yes, I am going to be more careful; I'm going to aim for the shoulder and lower, just to be more protective of the game."

JuJu Smith-Schuster maintains his one-game suspension won't affect the way he plays the game. pic.twitter.com/sRXW2JOpMj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 13, 2017

Smith-Schuster, who apologized to Burfict after the Steelers-Bengals game, says he didn't know who he had laid out on the play. Burfict is widely considered the league's dirtiest player, and several Steelers have accused him of intentionally trying to injure them in previous meetings.

"It was just like, 'OK, this is a Bengals player, let me go and make this block for Le'Veon (Bell),'" Smith-Schuster explained. "I stood over him after and I said, 'Oh wow, that's Burfict,' and I was like 'Oh damn,' so that's when I relaxed 'Aw, man, here we go. This is it.'"

Also returning to the lineup this week: Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was also slapped with a one-game suspension for this elbow drop:

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

Which last week left Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey confused and angry.

"JuJu gets suspended for that? It's stupid. It just blows my mind that the league would even have us answering that stupid-ass question," he told reporters. "It kinda pisses me off because that kid there plays hard. He's such a great kid. He's not a dirty player. If that's the case then make Gronk sit two games, three games. How can you justify that compared to what JuJu did? That's just stupid. ...

"Honestly, five years ago no one says anything about JuJu's hit; even a couple years ago," Pouncey continued. "The Gronk thing? That's never been allowed. And they're going to make it the same suspension? That's just like a smack in the face to us. Stupid. Even A.J. Green, he got into a fight and didn't get suspended. There were blows thrown. And you're going to suspend a kid for playing hard? Stuff that's inside the game? That's stupid. Whoever's making that rule is a dumb---."