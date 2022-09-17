The Washington Commanders hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit in Week 2 NFL action. Carson Wentz and the Commanders are coming off a hard-fought 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, while head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions are looking to rebound from a 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener. Both teams are battling the injury bug with D'Andre Swift (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (finger) listed as questionable, and Frank Ragnow (toe) ruled out for Detroit, and Kamren Curl (thumb) listed as questionable for Washington. Star defensive end Chase Young (knee) remains out for the Commanders. Washington leads the all-time series 31-15.

Detroit is favored by 2 points in the latest Lions vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.

Lions vs. Commanders spread: Lions -2

Lions vs. Commanders over/under: 49 points

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit suffered a bitter loss this past Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit fell in a 38-35 heartbreaker. RB D'Andre Swift put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 144 yards on 15 carries.

The Lions showed a level of grit and fight in Week 1 that has been missing from the team in recent years. Detroit's offensive line may be one of the best in the NFL with elite offensive tackles in Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, but will be missing center Frank Ragnow (toe), who has been ruled out for this game. Swift (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but is expected to play. Second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is quickly establishing himself as a legitimate No. 1 NFL wide receiver.

What you need to know about the Commanders

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Washington beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 this past Sunday. Washington QB Carson Wentz had a solid debut for the Commanders, throwing for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions to finish with a passer rating of 152.4.

Running back Antonio Gibson had a highly productive day in Washington's season opener, rushing for 58 yards on 14 carries on the ground, and catching seven passes for 72 yards through the air. Gibson could be in for a huge game on Sunday against a Lions defense that gave up 216 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground to the Eagles in Week 1.

