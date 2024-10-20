Lions vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injury news for Week 7 game

A 10-point deficit didn't faze the Detroit Lions in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. Jared Goff and the Lions just needed two possessions to warm up, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a commanding 21-10 lead at halftime.

Goff started a perfect 12 of 12 for 156 yards in the first half, the best throw coming on a 34-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown to put the Lions up 14-10 in the second quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs also has a 45-yard touchdown run that got the Lions on the board, as he filled in for David Montgomery for a few series (Montgomery left with a knee injury but returned).

Gibbs added a second score with 26 seconds left in the first half, an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Lions up 21-10. Gibbs has eight carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Lions have 244 yards of offense, scoring touchdowns on all three second quarter possessions.

Aaron Jones was questionable to play, but made his presence felt with a 34-yard touchdown run on the Vikings opening possession to give them the early lead. The Vikings have only trailed for 3:26 for teh entire season before Sunday, actually trailing the final 8:39 of the first half.

Will the Vikings overcome a halftime deficit? Can the Lions continue to add to their lead and take over first place in the NFC North?We'll have all the updates in our live blog below!