Lions vs. Vikings live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injury news for Week 7 game

Just opened the second half. Vikings get ball first. Feels I'm understating this, but they need a score on this possession. Lions have all the momentum.
The unbeaten Vikings take on the high-powered Lions
A 10-point deficit didn't faze the Detroit Lions in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. Jared Goff and the Lions just needed two possessions to warm up, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a commanding 21-10 lead at halftime.
Goff started a perfect 12 of 12 for 156 yards in the first half, the best throw coming on a 34-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown to put the Lions up 14-10 in the second quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs also has a 45-yard touchdown run that got the Lions on the board, as he filled in for David Montgomery for a few series (Montgomery left with a knee injury but returned).
Gibbs added a second score with 26 seconds left in the first half, an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Lions up 21-10. Gibbs has eight carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Lions have 244 yards of offense, scoring touchdowns on all three second quarter possessions.
Aaron Jones was questionable to play, but made his presence felt with a 34-yard touchdown run on the Vikings opening possession to give them the early lead. The Vikings have only trailed for 3:26 for teh entire season before Sunday, actually trailing the final 8:39 of the first half.
Will the Vikings overcome a halftime deficit? Can the Lions continue to add to their lead and take over first place in the NFC North?We'll have all the updates in our live blog below!
Jahmyr Gibbs scores again!
Gibbs nets an 8-yard score to extend the lead to 21-10. The Lions have scored on three straight possessions to take a two-score lead. Gibbs has 8 carries for 84 yards and 2 scores in the first half. Jared Goff has completed all 12 of his first half passes.
The Lions are rolling.
Jared Goff has completed his first 11 passes in this game. Amon-Ra St. Brown has caught all 5 of his targets.
Brian Branch picks off Sam Darnold
Branch has been all over the place in this first half. Forced a Darnold incompletion on a blitz on third down and just picked off Darnold to give the Lions the ball back. Boy has this one changed in favor of Detroit.
This is just the 7th snap the Vikings had all season -- while trailing. Yea, they've been leading games a lot.
Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown -- For the Lead
Goff beats the blitz and Ben Johnson schemes it where Amon-Ra St. Brown is open for a 34-yard TD on an X-Post. What a play call. Lions now up 14-10.
David Montgomery is back in.
The Vikings have been stopped again. Pressure on Sam Darnold by Brian Branch forces the Vikings to punt. Lions have a shot to take the lead on this possession. 7 plays for 47 yards on the last two possessions by the Vikings, but penalties are killing them.
Before the game, Gibbs wanted to be referred to as Sonic and Montgomery as Knuckles. Sonic scored on that one.
Jahmyr Gibbs gets Detroit on the board
Gibbs has a wide open B-gap and gets Cam Bynum to whiff on that 45-yard TD run. The longest TD run of Gibbs' career. Lions cut the deficit to 10-7.
David Montgomery has a knee injury. Return questionable. He's on the bike right now.
That's the end of the first quarter. Vikings score on their first two possessions to control the start of this one. It's 10-0.
Sam Darnold is 6 of 6 for 43 yards. Lions finally got a first down to end the quarter.
Holding penalties by Engram and Mundt hurt this possession for the Vikings. Lions getting field position at their own 31. All 3 of the Vikings penalties were on that possession, a 3-and-out.
Vikings thought about going for it on 4th-and-1, but instead punted after Brian Flores defense didn't flinch. Let's see if Vikings can extend their lead.
David Montgomery was injured on that 3rd-and-1 play.
He could barely walk nor put pressure on that leg as he was helped off the field. Has a TD in 8 straight games, the longest streak in NFL.
Not good for the Lions.
Good stop by the Lions after containing Aaron Jones early on this drive. Maybe Detroit can get settled in.
They will be down 10-0 after Will Reichard drills a 57-yard FG. Vikings have run 11 plays for 70 yards in their two possessions. Detroit 7 plays for 21 yards.
Lots of flags early in this one. Minnesota brought the blitz on 3rd-and-4 and Detroit gets a holding penalty. Two possessions, two punts for Detroit after Jared Goff is stopped short of the marker.
Well that was quick. Aaron Jones cuts to the outside for a 34-yard TD.
Welcome back AJ. The Lions gave the ball up after Andrew Van Ginkel was dialed in on a Brian Flores blitz. Lost 9 yards and created a 3rd-and-very long situation. Detroit punted on its first possession.
Just kicked off here in Minnesota. Lions will start with the ball first.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off a season low
Season-lows in targets (4) and receptions (4) against the Cowboys in Week 6. St. Brown has caught 17 of his last 18 targets
Aaron Jones is playing today, but word of caution
Jones is averaging 5.9 yards per touch this season, 2nd-highest in NFL -- but has failed to reach 70+ rush yards in each of his last 5 games against the Lions.
Watch out for the Vikings defense in this matchup:
Top-3 in takeaways --13, t-2nd IN NFL
Opp rush ypg --67.2, 2nd
Points allowed/game -- 15.2, 3rd
Sacks -- 20.0, T-3rd
For the Vikings. Aaron Jones is ACTIVE
LB Blake Cashman
DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
RB Myles Gaskin
CB Dwight McGlothern
T Walter Rouse
QB Brett Rypien
Good morning. Will be with you for Lions and Vikings today. Let's get to the inactives
For the Lions:
S Loren Strickland
DL Isaiah Thomas
TE Parker Hesse
T Giovanni Manu
G Kevin Zeitler
WR Isaiah Williams
