While there was a little bit of turbulence, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense found its way during their second drive of Saturday night's preseason game against the Giants.

After punting on its opening drive, the Jets put together a four-play, 52-yard drive their next time out that was capped off by Rodgers' nifty 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. A pass interference penalty against the Giants (on a pass intended for Wilson) and Rodgers' 10-yard screen pass to Mecole Hardman set up the score.

The scoring drive followed what was not a smooth opening drive for Rodgers and Co. After completing a 10-yard pass to Wilson on his first play as a Jet, Rodgers ended the drive with two incomplete passes that included a hurried throw on third down after being pressed by new Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Rodgers went 5 of 8 for 47 yards on the Jets' first two drives. Three of his completions went to Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year who has developed a quick rapport with the four-time league MVP.