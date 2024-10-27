Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett arrived to Sunday's game against AFC North rival the Baltimore Ravens dressed as the Terminator, the eponymous character played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1984 science fiction film "The Terminator."

"Hasta la vista, baby," the Browns posted on social media along with a picture of Garrett in costume.

Garrett has come up with some great costumes throughout the years, and this time it was no different. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the look of his mask happened thanks to the help of Mike Castro of Madness FX, a former Hollywood stage and costume design team.

Garrett not only brought a little bit of the Halloween spirit on Sunday, as he and the Browns also got to enjoy a 29-24 victory at home. Cleveland is now 2-6, while the Ravens drop to 5-3.

Last year, Garrett gave a shoutout to the horror film "Jeepers Creepers." In 2022, his costume was inspired by the TV series "Stranger Things." However, Garret deserves credit for being creative not just with his own outfits, but also with his home decoration and ability to send a message in a creative way.

In 2021, Garret decorated his front yard with quarterback headstones. Those decorations went with an outfit that listed the same quarterback names on the back of a cape.