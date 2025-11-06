The Dallas Cowboys have announced the sudden death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. According to statement issued by the Cowboys, Kneeland passed away on Thursday morning. He was 24 years old.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the statement read. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Kneeland's agent and the NFL have also issued statements on his passing.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland," the NFL's statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources."

His agent, Jonathan Perzley, said that he was "shattered" to confirm the news of his client's death.

"I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys," he wrote. "Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

A 2024 second-round pick, Kneeland was in the middle of his second season with the Cowboys. In Week 1, Kneeland recorded his first career sack -- which came against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In Kneeland's last game, he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for his first career touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss Monday night to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland enjoyed successful prep and college careers that included being a standout linebacker/tight end at Michigan's Godwin Heights High School a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection during his final season at Western Michigan. He filled the stat sheet that season with 57 tackles (7.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

"He was a great person, eager to learn ... wanted to be great," one of his former coaches, Mike Zimmer, told NFL Media shortly after the news of Kneeland's passing broke. "He didn't take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard-loved playing the game.

"My last conversation with him was keep being you you're going to have a great career."