The Miami Dolphins fell to 2-7 with a 28-6 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. It was an especially disappointing result since, just four days prior, it looked as if they may have gotten back on the right track with a dominant victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Miami hung around in the early going but fell behind 14-6 at halftime while letting a few opportunities to score a touchdown slip away. The Ravens, led by the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson and his four touchdown passes, shut out the Dolphins 14-0 in the second half to cruise to victory.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel showed obvious frustration on the sideline during the game and the home crowd let his team hear it with boos as the offense went cold and Baltimore's run game took over in the second half.

McDaniel made no excuses and understands the frustration of the fans.

"It sucks. That sucks. All of that does," McDaniel said after the loss. "But I think it's a pretty consistent formula of fans enjoy winning. Our expectations is we have to do the work and do the right things for fans to enjoy the experience. Unfortunately, we didn't do that tonight so we've got to get back to work to give them something to cheer about."

Spectators in the crowd were caught covering their faces with paper bags or empty popcorn buckets, a sign of a fanbase ready for change.

"Getting six points in the first half with having, I think, two-thirds time of possession if I remember correctly -- that's setting up for failure," McDaniel said. "They were 3-for-3 in the red zone and we didn't score a touchdown. There was elements of the football confidence created last week, but the bottom line is you have to cross your t's and dot your i's in the National Football League or you get made pay.

"It's very, very disappointing and, unfortunately, we're going to have to sit on that disappointment for 10 days."

Is there any path forward for the Dolphins?

The Dolphins do have a Week 10 bye to figure things out and rally. After that, though, comes two tough games against the Buffalo Bills -- one of two AFC East teams with just two losses thus far -- and the Washington Commanders.

Things ease up after that against the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets, but three of Miami's final four games come against opponents with winning records. Realistically, Miami is already out of the playoff hunt.

Though technically not eliminated yet, the Dolphins are 14th overall in the AFC standings and third in their own division, five games out of first place with just eight games left on the schedule.

"Sometimes you have to press forward and put more in, even when you get punched in the stomach," McDaniel said. "I think we'll have a highly motivated team to play football the right way and get back to that momentum we thought we were building with the last game."