Michael Vick is back in the NFL as a coaching intern for an AFC West team

Although Michael Vick's playing career is now over, it doesn't look like he's going to be leaving the NFL anytime soon.

The veteran quarterback, who officially announced his retirement in February, is already back on an NFL sideline thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team has hired Vick to serve as a coaching intern during training camp.

The team's newest intern was on the field Tuesday to watch the Chiefs' rookies practice.

There's a familiar face helping #Chiefs QBs at camp this year.



Michael Vick is one of Andy Reid's coaching interns.



More on this later. pic.twitter.com/cTlpQBGYvo — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 25, 2017

The fact that Vick is trying to make it as a coach shouldn't come as complete surprise. The 37-year-old revealed in June that he wanted to try and make it as an assistant coach in the NFL.

"I would love to coach in the National Football League one day," Vick told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his "Know Them From Adam" podcast. "Whether it's a position coach or, I wouldn't say a coordinator as of yet because I'd have to get a feel for what the game is like. At some point, I'd definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches."

Vick likes the idea of coaching because it would give him a chance to do something that he was never able to do during his 13-year career: win a Super Bowl.

"It's another way to chase a championship," Vick told ESPN. "You know, I'm not done. I'm not done by any means. You know I didn't get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I'd get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough."

In Kansas City, Vick will be working under a coach he's highly familiar with in Andy Reid. Back in 2009, it was Reid who gave Vick his first NFL job after he was released from jail following his conviction on dogfighting charges.

Vick spent four seasons playing for Reid in Philadelphia before the Eagles decided to dump their coach following the 2012 season. After leaving Philly, the Chiefs hired Reid in 2013.