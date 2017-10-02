Mitchell Trubisky to reportedly start in Week 5 after Bears bench Mike Glennon

The Bears are benching veteran Mike Glennon and turning the offense over to Mitchell Trubisky, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bears have made a QB change and are going with Mitchell Trubisky, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

The Bears' offense has been stagnant this season. The team's next game is Monday, Oct. 9 when they host the Vikings.

Glennon has started 22 games in his five years in the NFL, four coming this season with the Bears. And if you asked just about anybody outside of coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace, Glennon would never see the field again. Partly because he's been among the league's worst quarterbacks -- he ranked 28th through three games, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and his two-interception, two-fumble effort in last Thursday night's shellacking by the Packers won't help that ranking -- and partly because the team drafted Trubisky No. 2 overall this spring.

Through the first four games, Fox resisted calls for Trubisky to play, even as rookie Deshaun Watson has looked like a legit franchise quarterback for the Texans. But after Glennon's latest effort, Fox finally sounded open to something -- anything -- else.

"We need to make a lot of changes," the coach said last Thursday night, after the Bears lost for the third time in four games. "We will evaluate everything, and we've got a lot of work to do before we line up against Minnesota on [Oct. 9]. We are going to look at everything."

Still, Fox sounded cautious about throwing Trubisky out there.

"Again, Mitch is a young player, four regular-season games into his rookie season in his NFL career," Fox explained. "Like I said, we have a big gap here [between Trubisky's and Glennon's experience]. We will look at everything and everybody, not just the quarterback position."

There's also a potentially big gap between Trubisky and Glennon's abilities. Look no further than Watson, who inexplicably began the season on the bench behind journeyman Tom Savage only to replace him 30 minutes into Week 1. He's been one of the biggest on-field storylines ever since.

The last time Fox made national headlines when he changed quarterbacks came almost six years ago to the week when he was the coach in Denver and sat Kyle Orton in favor of Tim Tebow. The team was 1-4 at the time. They finished 8-8, won the division and beat the Steelers in a playoff game, all with Tebow under center.

At 1-3, the Bears have little to lose by turning to Trubisky, though former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who is now in Miami, warned this offseason that throwing a young quarterback into the fire may not be the best strategy.

"If it's going downhill, I don't really see any reason to play the kid," Cutler told ESPN Radio in May. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that's to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you've got some people around you, some pieces around you, it's hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback. If it's going downhill, there's no way I'm playing him. For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?"

It appears Fox has come to the conclusion that If taking a beating is good enough for Glennon, it's good enough for Trubisky.