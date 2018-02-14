Next stage in Johnny Manziel's comeback attempt is participating in Spring League

Johnny Manziel's comeback attempt continues on.

Manziel will be joining the Spring League scouting event, which will take place in Austin, Texas in early April. Manziel made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Back in Texas where it all started. I'll be joining @TheSpringLeague in Austin to get #ComebackSZN started! Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do! #cantwaitforspring pic.twitter.com/zMk5223HCc — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

#TheSpringLeague’s latest commitment is from a familiar face. Former Heisman Trophy winning QB from @AggieFootball and 2014 @Browns 1st round pick @jmanziel2 will make his return to the gridiron in #Austin. Get tix HERE: https://t.co/HICc3yB21v#comebackszn #cantwaitforspring pic.twitter.com/rbbvxwEKM3 — The Spring League (@TheSpringLeague) February 14, 2018

Manziel also provided a statement to Bleacher Report explaining his decision to attend the event in hopes of facilitating his comeback.

"Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it's gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege. The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition. I'd like to thank Brian Woods and The Spring League staff for this opportunity to play the game I love. I've made my share of mistakes, but I'm 25 years old and I know my best football is ahead of me."

The scouting event takes place over the course of two weekends, where four teams compete in two games apiece. It will be broadcast on Turner Sports' streaming service.

"We're excited to have such a dynamic player in Johhny Manziel taking part in the Spring League," Spring League CEO Brian Woods said in a statement, also provided to Bleacher Report. "We believe our platform is the ideal forum for Mr. Manziel to enact his NFL comeback."

Manziel has been out of the NFL since 2015. He recently said that he is now sober and is taking medication for bipolar disorder, with which he was diagnosed about a year ago. Manziel struggled with off-field issues throughout his two-year NFL career.

At one point, Manziel's father said he was worried his son wouldn't make it to see 24 years old. There were also reports that Manziel was sent home from a Browns practice because he was intoxicated, although the Browns disputed those reports. Manziel was also indicted on an assault charge involving his then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, although the charges were later dismissed by a Texas judge.

The Browns ended up releasing him after the 2015 season. His agency had already cut ties with him prior to his release, and then Drew Rosenhaus both agreed to represent and cut ties with Manziel within a two-month span. His former agent, Erik Burkhardt, now represents him again. He told Pro Football Talk that Manziel is willing to start his comeback from the bottom.

Manziel's agent, @ErikBurkhardt: "Teams want to see him in shape and with pads on playing again. So that's what they're going to get. Willing to start comeback from the very bottom." — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 14, 2018

During his absence from the NFL, Manziel was suspended for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He had a flirtation with the CFL during the 2017 season, but did not end up playing any games there. Now, he's attempting to make it back to the NFL by participating in an outside event. It remains to be seen whether any team will be willing to take a chance on him, but it's safe to say that he has a long road ahead of him.