If you've ever wondered what an NFL player's paycheck looks like, we now know the answer thanks to Rashee Rice. The Chiefs wide receiver recently filed for bankruptcy, and as part of the court filing, he had to include a copy of his pay stub that he gets from the team each week.

The paycheck offers a rare inside look into where all the money goes for an NFL player. Rice is currently in the fourth and final year of a rookie deal that's paying him $1.635 million in base salary this year, but when it comes to his take-home pay, it's much more complicated than just looking at his base salary.

Like the rest of us, Rice has to pay taxes and he also has to pay his NFLPA dues. Not to mention, his paycheck is also being garnished to pay off several civil liabilities that he's facing.

For the week of Oct. 19-25, Rice got paid $43,353.08, but he only got to take home a small portion of that.

Let's take a look at where the money went.

It's certainly interesting to see how little Rice ends up taking home here.

Rice had to pay a total of $19,570 in federal taxes, social security and medicare. This number would have been much larger if Rice played in a state with a higher tax rate like California (13.3%), but he spends most of his time working in Missouri, where the state income tax rate is just 4.7%

Rice had $5,945.71 in garnishments taken out, and according to his pay stub, he's paid out a total of $179,133.188 for the year

He had to pay $921.88 in NFLPA dues, which is something that every player has to pay

Rice also had to pay a $2,250 NFL fine in this check. When an NFL player gets fined, the money comes directly out of their paycheck. If someone offers to pay the fine, they'd have to send the player the money to make up for what was taken out of the check

After all the deductions were made, Rice's total net pay was $14,665.25. That means he only got to take home 33.9% of his paycheck. Most players don't have to deal with garnishments or fines, so let's take those out real quick. If Rice did NOT have to pay those two things, he still would have taken home only 52.7% of his paycheck ($22,860.96).

Another interesting thing about this pay stub is that you can see all the ways a player gets paid besides their base salary. For instance, Rice has been paid over $350,000 in performance pay along with a $75,000 workout bonus this year. Rice also earned $20,500 just for attending training camp. A player's salary only applies to games they play in, but they still do earn a stipend for training camp. Under the current CBA, veterans get paid $3,500 per week during training camp and this pay is equal for everyone, so Patrick Mahomes and Rice would make the same amount.

Although Rice is only making $43,000 per paycheck right now, that number will likely shoot up starting next year. The 26-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal, and he'll definitely be cashing in this offseason, whether that's in free agency or signing an extension with the Chiefs.