The Kansas City Chiefs may not be the No. 1 team for daily Fantasy football players, but they continue to show dominance for getting the result every team wants. The Chiefs improved to 14-1 and have won five straight games following a 27-19 win over the Texans and despite 14 victories this season, the Chiefs haven't scored more than 30 points in a game all season. Despite having strong name appeals in the NFL DFS player pool such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins and Kareem Hunt, these players rarely finish toward the very top of their positions for NFL DFS picks. On NFL Christmas Day 2024, the Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so how confident should you feel in adding Kansas City options to NFL DFS lineups on Wednesday?

With Ravens vs. Texans as the other contest in a two-game slate on Christmas Day NFL 2024, who are the top options to include in NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Christmas, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texas on Christmas Day and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Steelers and Ravens vs. Texans on Christmas

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Christmas is Ravens tight end Mark Andrews ($4,300 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). Andrews has scored a touchdown in four straight games and has at least one touchdown in five of his last six contests. The 29-year-old had four receptions for 37 yards last week and despite having more than 45 yards in just once over his last four games, he's the TE4 on a points-per-game basis over that stretch as a frequent target for Lamar Jackson near the end zone.

The Ravens have scored at least 34 points in back-to-back games and Andrews has resumed a prominent role in the offense after a slower start to the year. Baltimore has the No. 3 scoring offense (30.1 ppg) on the most yards per game (423.7) in the league. Andrews is the second-most expensive tight end on DraftKings and FanDuel for Christmas, but his price isn't at a level where it will hinder the ability to add strong options at other positions, and McClure sees value in the tight end on a touchdown-scoring streak. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ($8,300 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old had seven receptions for 60 yards on 10 targets last week against the Chiefs after scoring two touchdowns the week before. Collins is the WR4 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this season as he has at least 60 yards or multiple touchdowns in nine of his 10 games this season.

Collins is averaging a team-high 8.8 targets per game and leads Houston in targets (88) despite missing five games due to injury. He's been integral to Houston's offensive game plan each week, but he'll likely become even more vital on Wednesday after a gruesome knee injury suffered by Tank Dell on Saturday. Dell was second in receptions, yards and targets and without a deep, experienced wide receiver room, that may translate into more opportunities for Collins. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Christmas on Wednesday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Christmas. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Chiefs and Texans vs. Ravens on Christmas, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.