Aaron Rodgers had been dropping not-so-subtle hints about how he wanted to play with Davante Adams again, but through two weeks of their reunion in New York, the two haven't performed to the mark of their price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Adams has seven receptions for 84 yards over two games and the Jets are averaging 18.5 points over those two contests heading into Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET. Rodgers, at age 40, is battling knee and hamstring injuries, so with a short turnaround, how should Rodgers' health and age factor into forming an NFL DFS strategy?

Will the Jets be able to trust Rodgers to perform well enough for New York to snap a five-game losing streak and salvage any hopes of making the playoffs? That's a key question daily Fantasy football players will need to ask themselves when forming NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Texans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The 23-year-old was the RB2 in Fantasy football last season and daily Fantasy football players are seeing reminders as to why over recent weeks. Hall has at least 100 rushing or receiving yards in two of his last three games as he's averaging 133 total yards per game during that span. Ever since the Jets handed playing calling duties to Todd Downing, who was a Titans offensive coordinator with Derek Henry in the backfield, Hall had been an asset for NFL DFS lineups.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries last week against the Texans a week after Josh Jacobs averaged 6.3 yards per rush (12 carries, 76 carries) against Houston. The Texans are allowing 4.7 yards per rush, which ranks 24th in the NFL, and given how important this game is to salvage any hopes of the postseason for the Jets, McClure expects plenty of opportunities for Hall to contribute for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Texans wide receiver John Metchie III. McClure expects the Texans to ask more of the second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft with Nico Collins (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (knee) out. Metchie had season-highs in receptions (three), yards (29) and targets (four) last week and those were also career-highs in receptions and receiving yards during the regular season over his first two seasons.

Metchie was dealt some bad luck to begin his career when he was diagnosed with leukemia before rookie training camp following his selection out of Alabama. That has slowed his professional development but now with Houston facing receiver injuries, this could be one of his first opportunities to be a featured pass-catcher in the game plan. Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson will likely draw top New York corners like Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, so McClure likes this matchup and opportunity for the young receiver to have a breakout performance in a standalone contest. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Texans vs. Jets

