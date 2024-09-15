Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a bust in NFL DFS contests last week, finishing with just 167 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in a convincing loss to San Francisco. Rodgers was playing in his first full game with the Jets following his season-ending Achilles injury that he suffered just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. He will try to bounce back during the Week 2 NFL schedule when he visits a Tennessee defense that allowed fewer than 100 passing yards to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in its opener. Rodgers is a mid-tier price option in the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ($5,400 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). The fifth-year player became an immediate workhorse for the Chargers in Week 1, racking up 139 total yards on 13 touches. He played 58% of the snaps and finished fifth among 34 qualifying running backs in missed tackles forced per attempt.

Dobbins also ran 17 routes compared to Gus Edwards' six routes, so Los Angeles appears poised to use Dobbins as the featured back. He is facing a Panthers defense that was crushed by New Orleans in Week 1, allowing the third-most rushing yards and seventh-highest yards after contact per attempt. They are going to have trouble slowing down Dobbins, who the optimizer lists as its top running back for the Sunday afternoon DFS slate.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers quarterback Justin Fields ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old is going to draw another start in Week 2 as veteran Russell Wilson continues to deal with a calf injury. Fields started in the season opener as well, completing 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards while rushing for 57 yards.

He did not commit any turnovers in the 18-10 win, giving him something to build on heading into the Week 2 NFL schedule. Fields will also have a full week of first-team reps under his belt, and he is facing a Denver defense that gave up 26 points to Seattle last week. He had one of the best outings of his career against the Broncos last October, passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 132.7.

