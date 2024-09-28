Making NFL office pool picks is one of the best ways to stay engaged throughout the season and the Week 4 NFL schedule could be upset-laden once again after multiple underdogs took the outright win last week. However, one team that took care of business last week was the Seattle Seahawks, who secured a 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins as 6.5-point favorites. Wide receiver DK Metcalf finished with 104 yards and a touchdown, while Seattle's defense racked up six sacks.

The Seahawks will square off against the Detroit Lions in a star-studded showdown in Week 4. The Seahawks are 3.5-point underdogs on the road according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds. Will Seattle cover the spread in Detroit, and which teams should you target as you make your NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 4 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

In Week 4 NFL betting, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Arizona Cardinals (-3.5, 49) beating the Washington Commanders at home. The Cardinals are 1-2, but both of their losses have been by seven points or less.

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been stellar for the Cardinals early this season. Arizona's rookie wideout has hauled in 10 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He'll likely be a major factor in Sunday's matchup given the fact that Washington's defense is giving up 255.7 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

In addition, Washington has struggled mightily against opponents from the NFC. In fact, the Commanders are 1-9 in their last 10 meetings against a NFC opponent. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 11-0 against the spread in their past 11 games against an opponent from the NFC East. Those trends are a big reason why the model predicts that the Cardinals win in nearly 70% of simulations, projecting an average final score of 33-24. See all of SportsLine's Week 4 NFL predictions here.

How to make Week 4 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 4 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Ravens vs. Bills, Buccaneers vs. Eagles and Packers vs. Vikings. It's also calling for a pair upsets you won't want to miss. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 4 NFL game, and which upsets will shock the league? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.