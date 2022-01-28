The head coach and general manager hiring cycle is in full swing ahead of Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship games. After landing their new general manager Joe Schoen out of Buffalo, the New York Giants have gone back to the same well, hiring Bills OC Brian Daboll as their new coach.

Daboll is the third new coach hired out of nine openings. The Denver Broncos and Bears were the first teams to strike, with the Broncos hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Bears locking in on former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. That leaves the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Raiders and Vikings as the teams left searching for head coaches. The latest report is that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will meet with the Saints to discuss their vacancy.

It's time to spin the coaching and front office carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

New York Giants, head coach HIRED Brian Daboll (Bills OC)

New York Giants, general manager: HIRED Joe Schoen (Bills assistant GM)



Pittsburgh Steelers, general manager: TBD