NFL not altering plans for 2020 schedule, will release full 17-week slate in coming days

Despite the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, the NFL does not plan on changing course. According to league spokesman Brian McCarthy, the NFL will release its 2020 schedule late next week without any major changes -- including a Sept. 10 opener and the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

While the NFL does plan on releasing its official schedule, the league also has a couple of backup plans should the pandemic refuse to yield. According to ESPN, the league has evaluated contingency plans in conjunction with the NFL Players Association and medical experts on a set of protocols. One option is to delay the season until mid-October -- and no bye weeks and empty stadiums have been discussed as well.

Another option mirrors what the MLB is reportedly considering: gathering players at a centralized location to execute a season. The NBA and MLB have discussed playing at a neutral site such as Walt Disney World or Las Vegas, but the NFL does not plan on doing that. Earlier this week it was reported that the NFL was looking at adding Saturday games to the schedule if the college season was canceled, but ESPN reports that will not be the case.

Additionally, the NFL continues to evaluate when players will be allowed to reenter team facilities. As of now, teams are prepared to conduct offseason workouts and possibly June minicamps virtually. Earlier this week, it was reported that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would be taking a substantial pay cut -- volunteering to have his salary reduced down to nothing. Goodell currently makes an estimated $40 million per year, but will be pulling in zero dollars while the pay cuts are going on.

"The economic consequences for our country have been substantial, and we have taken a series of steps in response to their impact on the NFL," Goodell wrote in a memo. "Within our own offices, we have limited new hiring, frozen salaries for many employees, and undertaken a thorough, organization-wide review to identify and implement cost reductions. During this time, one goal has been to maintain pay and benefits for our workforce for as long as possible."