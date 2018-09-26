NFL odds, picks for Week 4: Advanced computer model loving Saints and Seahawks

The Rams (-7) and Vikings get Week 4 of the NFL season underway on Thursday, but there are plenty of other matchups that novice and professional bettors are eyeing as well. The NFL odds for Week 4 have been on the move as Vegas reacts, with many high-profile games seeing line movement. After opening as 7.5-point favorites, the Patriots are now -6.5 for an AFC East battle with the undefeated Dolphins in what could be the debut of wide receiver Josh Gordon. The Jaguars, who hope to have Leonard Fournette (hamstring) back in the lineup, have moved from -9 to -7.5 against the Jets, and bettors are showing confidence in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again, pushing that line from 3.5 to five in favor of Kansas City on Monday Night Football. With Week 4 NFL odds already swinging dramatically, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer is predicting before making your own NFL picks.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its two top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Ravens (-5.5) against the Broncos. It's now 7-2 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to an impressive 55-36.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 4 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is all over: the Saints (-3.5) win and cover against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New Orleans has recovered well from a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, pulling off back-to-back wins against the Browns and Falcons that came down to the wire. New York got on the board with a win over the Texans in Week 3, but the model is projecting the Giants' defense to struggle against a New Orleans team that is averaging 34.7 points and 442 yards.

The model projects Drew Brees to top 300 yards through the air and throw at least two touchdowns as the Saints cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is extremely high on: the Seahawks (-3) go on the road and cover against the Cardinals.

After three losses and just 20 total points to open the season, the Cardinals are making the change from Sam Bradford to Josh Rosen at quarterback, hoping the first-round pick out of UCLA can jump-start a stagnant offense.

Rosen might be the future for Arizona, but the present could be rocky as he adjusts to the NFL. The model says he has a greater chance of throwing an interception than a touchdown in his first career start, while Russell Wilson piles up almost 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns for a Seattle squad that got a critical Week 3 win over Dallas to bounce back from an 0-2 start.

The model says Seattle covers in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (38.5) is a strong value as well because that also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the AFC East showdown between the undefeated Dolphins and the Patriots, and is calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare at home.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (-7, 49.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans (+4, 41)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-10, 45.5)

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 43.5)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 38.5)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-5, 51)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 38.5)

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants (+3.5, 50)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 51)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+5, 56)